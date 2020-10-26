When is Hocus Pocus 2 release date? Cast, plot, trailer and latest news

In the past month, the original Hocus Pocus film has become the biggest big-screen re-release of 2020 at the worldwide box office – surpassing the likes of Jurassic Park and The Empire Strikes Back in the process.

And fans who can’t get enough of the cult classic are in luck, because a sequel is on the way, with several members of the cast reuniting almost 30 years after the first film.

The original centred on the three Sanderson sisters, witches who resurrect 300 years after their deaths to haunt the town of Salem, Massachusetts after a new resident in the town lights a cursed candle.

And although it was a box office failure at the time of release, it has taken on a life of its own since – with talk of another resurrection having surfaced on a number of occasions prior to the eventual announcement of a sequel.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Hocus Pocus sequel, including all the details we have so far regarding a release date, casting news and potential plot details.

When is Hocus Pocus 2 released?

Despite the fact fans have gone to the cinema in droves to see the original Hocus Pocus on the big screen in 2020, it looks like the sequel will be a small screen offering only.

The film will reportedly be a Disney+ exclusive, although no release date has been provided as yet – we’ll keep you updated as and when we get more news.

Best not to get too excited just yet though, the film has only just got a director (Hairspray’s Adam Shankman) and so there will likely be a while still to wait.

Who is in the cast of Hocus Pocus 2?

The good news for fans is that the new film will see the stars of the original reunite – this is a proper sequel, rather than a remake or reboot.

Bette Midler recently confirmed the news, telling Fox 5 New York, “They want to make a movie, they’ve asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes.”

She added, “I’m game, I’m totally game.”

So fans can expect to see Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as the three Sanderson sisters!

It’s not clear at this stage whether their co-star Doug Jones will also be making a return, but he certainly seems to be on standby.

In 2018, the Star Trek: Discovery star told Digital Spy, “I’m just going to keep my knees bent and be ready in case they call.”

Further casting news has not been revealed so far, but we’ll keep this page updated with all the latest developments as and when they come.

What will the Hocus Pocus sequel be about?

As yet, there have been no whisperings of any plot details – but we’d expect to see the Sanderson sisters wreaking all sorts of havoc in Salem, Massacusetts once again.

What we do know is that the original Hocus Pocus writer Mick Garris is looking forward to it – he recently told Comicbook.com he was “excited” by the prospect, adding that “the main reason the movie worked was the Sanderson Sisters”.

We’ll let you know when we hear of any more plot details.

Is there a trailer for Hocus Pocus 2?

We’re still quite a way off a trailer being released, but while you’re here why not enjoy the trailer from the original film – which is available in its entirety on Disney+.

