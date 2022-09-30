Hocus Pocus 2 cast: Meet the new and returning stars

Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker are all reprising their roles as the Sanderson stars from the original, while Doug Jones is also back as lovable zombie Billy Butcherson.

It's almost 30 years since Hocus Pocus was first released back in 1993, and in the intervening time the Halloween film has become something of a phenomenon – so much so that a sequel is now upon us.

However, some other characters – such as Max and Allison – will not be back this time, replaced instead by a new crop of young stars.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bette Midler plays Winifred "Winnie" Sanderson

Bette Midler plays Winifred Sanderson Disney

Who is Winifred? The oldest of the three Sanderson Sisters, Winnie's signature magical ability is electrokinesis, but she has extensive knowledge of dark magic thanks to her prized sentient spell book. As the leader of the trio, Winifred is often frustrated by her younger sisters' incompetence.

What else has Bette Midler been in? Midler has had a hugely successful career on stage and screen, with highlights from her film career including roles in The Rose (for which she won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Oscar), Down and Out in Beverly Hills, Beaches, For the Boys, Gypsy and of course the original Hocus Pocus. She has also released 14 albums as a solo artist and appeared extensively on Broadway – including winning a Tony Award for her performance in the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly!

Taylor Paige Henderson plays young Winifred Sanderson

Kathy Najimy plays Mary Sanderson

Kathy Najimy plays Mary Sanderson Disney

Who is Mary? The middle sister, Mary has the magical ability to track children with an enhanced sense of smell. She looks up to her elder sister, Winifred, and constantly seeks her approval.

What else has Kathy Najimy been in? Besides the original Hocus Pocus, Najimy's other major film roles have included Soapdish, Sister Act, Hope Floats, The Wedding Planner, Rat Race, Step Up 3D, The Guilt Trip, Dumplin', and a voice role in Wall-E. On TV she had long-running roles as Olive Massery in Veronica's Closet and the voice of Peggy Hill on King of the Hill.

Nina Kitchen plays young Mary Sanderson

Sarah Jessica Parker plays Sarah Sanderson

Sarah Jessica Parker plays Sarah Sanderson Disney

Who is Sarah? The youngest of the three Sanderson Sisters. Sarah's magical gift is a hypnotic siren call, which she uses through her song Come Little Children. Her immature, lusty, and often air-headed nature exasperates Winifred.

What else has Sarah Jessica Parker been in? Parker is of course best known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City (and its spin-off And Just Like That...), while previous film roles have included LA Story, Honeymoon in Vegas, Ed Wood, The First Wives Club, The Family Stone, Failure to Launch, Did You Hear About the Morgans?, and New Year's Eve.

Juju Journey Brener plays young Sarah Sanderson

Doug Jones plays Billy Butcherson

Doug Jones plays Billy Butcherson Disney

Who is Billy? A former lover of Winifred, she poisoned him on 1st May, 1693, when she caught him cheating with her sister Sarah. He is raised from the dead as a zombie.

What else has Doug Jones been in? Jones is known for playing non-human creatures in a variety of films, perhaps most notably in his collaborations with Guillermo Del Toro – including Mimic, Hellboy, Pan's Labyrinth, Hellboy II: The Golden Army, Crimson Peak, and The Shape of Water. Other film roles have included Ouija: Origin of Evil and The Bye Bye Man, while he plays Captain Saru in Star Trek: Discovery.

Whitney Peak plays Becca

Whitney Peak plays Becca Disney

Who is Becca? A high school student and aspiring witch who accidentally conjures the Sanderson Sisters.

What else has Whitney Peak been in? Peak has a lead role in the 2021 Gossip Girl reboot – playing Zoya Lott – and has also had recurring roles as Judith Blackwood in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and as Alpha Jessica in Home Before Dark. Her only previous film credit was a brief role in Molly's Game.

Lilia Buckingham plays Cassie Traske

Lilia Buckingham plays Cassie Traske Disney

Who is Cassie? A popular classmate and former friend of Becca and Izzy. She is the mayor's daughter and joins the effort to stop the Sanderson Sisters.

What else has Lilia Buckingham been in? This is Buckingham's film debut, but she has achieved success by appearing in a host of web series for Brat TV – playing the character of Autumn Miller in a variety of series including Chicken Girls, Total Eclipse, and Zoe Valentine. She had a very brief role in one episode of Modern Family in 2012.

Belissa Escobedo plays Izzy

Belissa Escobedo plays Izzy Disney

Who is Izzy? Becca's quirky best friend, who is with her when she accidentally conjures the Sanderson Sisters.

What else has Belissa Escobedo been in? Escobedo has had roles in TV shows such as The Baker and the Beauty and American Horror Stories, but this will be her most major film role to date.

Tony Hale plays Jefry Traske

Tony Hale plays Jefry Traske Disney

Who is Jefry? The Mayor of Salem and Cassie's father, Jefry is a descendant of the Sandersons' number one enemy.

What else has Tony Hale been in? Hale is best known for his roles as Buster Bluth in Arrested Development and Gary Walsh in Veep, while film credits include The Informant!, In My Sleep, The Heat, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and Toy Story 4 – where he voiced Forky. In 2021, he played a dual lead role in the Disney Plus series The Mysterious Benedict Society.

Sam Richardson plays Gilbert

Sam Richardson as Gilbert Disney

Who is Gilbert? The owner of the Olde Salem Magic Shoppe, the former home of the Sanderson Sisters – which is commonly frequented by Becca and her friends.

What else has Sam Richardson been in? Richardson also had a major role in Veep – playing Richard Splett – while more recently he has had various roles in the hit sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, a lead role in the Apple TV+ show The Afterparty, and an Emmy-nominated guest role in Ted Lasso. Film credits include Spy, the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, Promising Young Woman, and The Tomorrow War.

Hannah Waddingham plays Mother Witch

Hannah Waddingham plays Mother Witch Disney

Who is Mother Witch? A mysterious and sinister witch who originally gives the young Sanderson Sisters the spell book.

What else has Hannah Waddingham been in? Waddingham is known for her starring role as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso while she's also had notable roles in Sex Education, Benidorm, and Game of Thrones. She has appeared extensively in the West End, with credits including Spamalot, Into the Woods, and The Wizard of Oz.

Froy Gutierrez plays Mike

Who is Mike? Cassie's boyfriend, with whom she has recently been spending all her time – neglecting her old friends Becca and Izzy.

What else has Froy Gutierrez been in? Gutierrez is known for playing Nolan Holloway in Teen Wolf and Jamie Henson in Cruel Summer, while film credits include A Cowgirl's Story and Initiation.

The cast also includes appearances from RuPaul's Drag Race stars Ginger Minj, Kornbread Jeté, and Kahmora Hall as drag queens dressed as the Sanderson Sisters.

Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming now on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Check out more of our Film and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.