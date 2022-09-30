The sequel to the 1993 original revives the three evil Sanderson sisters - played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy - as they are inadvertently summoned back to modern day Salem by three gifted teenage girls. The friends must work out a way to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the city in Massachusetts, and the rest of the world.

Break out the spooky decorations and get carving those pumpkins because Hocus Pocus 2 has finally returned to our screens, 30 years after the original - and it's getting us into the Halloween spirit early.

Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories) and newcomer Lilia Buckingham play the young heroes.

Also joining the Hocus Pocus family for the anticipated follow-up are Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Arrested Development's Tony Hale and Veep's Sam Richardson.

Speaking about what it was like to reunite after three decades, Midler said in a recent clip: "As soon as we walked on the set, the dynamic between the three of us was exactly as it was 30 years ago.

"It's as if these characters lived with us for the last 30 years. It was a real thrill to come back and play these characters."

The original Hocus Pocus film saw the three Sanderson sisters resurrected after 300 years to cause chaos in Salem, Massachusetts, and now, 30 years later, the witches will be reanimated yet again.

How to watch Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 2 is available to stream now on Disney Plus, after launching on the streaming platform on Friday 30th September. You can also catch up on the original Hocus Pocus, also available on the streamer.

You can also download the Disney Plus app on most Android and Apple devices, as well as most Smart TVs and the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Check out our guide to find out how to download the Disney Plus app.

Find out more about compatible Disney Plus devices here.

A Disney Plus subscription costs £7.99 per month or £79.90 a year in the UK.

Is Hocus Pocus 2 in cinemas?

Hocus Pocus 2 is exclusively released on Disney Plus, which means it won't have a theatrical release.

Hocus Pocus 2 is available to stream now on Disney Plus. Check out more of our Film and Fantasy coverage, or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.