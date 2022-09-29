Hocus Pocus 2 "couldn't compete" with one iconic moment from original

There was therefore a lot of pressure on director Anne Fletcher when it came to making the brand new sequel – which launches on Disney Plus on Friday 30th September.

Although it might not have been an instant hit upon its original release, it's safe to say that Hocus Pocus is now considered something of a cult classic – especially when Halloween rolls around.

And indeed, Fletcher has confirmed that there was one iconic scene from the original film that she knew it would be foolish for Hocus Pocus 2 to even dare recreate.

"As I like to say, I didn't feel like I could compete with I Put A Spell on You [from the original]," she told RadioTimes.com and other media at a press conference ahead of the film's release. "You can't compete with that, so I didn't try.

"We stayed really focused on trying to stay more towards this story and we just had so many fun options of songs to choose from."

Although there isn't a reprise of the aforementioned song from the previous film, the Sanderson sisters can still be seen singing their own unique versions of two other classic hits in the sequel – Sir Elton John's The Bitch Is Back (changed to The Witch Is Back, of course) and Blondie's One Way or Another.

Belissa Escobedo as Izzy, Whitney Peak as Becca, and Lilia Buckingham as Cassie in Hocus Pocus 2 Disney Enterprises, Inc

Speaking more generally about the sequel, Fletcher explained that it was important to play into the nostalgia for the previous film while also ensuring it could appeal to a brand new audience.

"The mission in general is the story and honouring the first movie," she said. "Carrying on the sequel and making sure that I'm honouring these characters for the fans and bringing a new generation in."

Hocus Pocus 2 comes to Disney Plus on Friday 30th September 2022.

