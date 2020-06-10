When is The Matrix 4 released in cinemas? Who is in the cast?

Keanu Reeves is in the midst of a meteoric comeback, a Keanu-ssance as some have dubbed it, which is seeing the welcome return of his most popular characters.

In addition to a brand new Bill and Ted film, the actor will also be returning to the iconic role of Neo for a fourth instalment in The Matrix franchise, which took the world by storm when it debuted in 1999.

Co-creator Lana Wachowski is back to direct the next chapter in the high-concept sci-fi series, with a selection of returning stars and exciting fresh faces in tow.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Matrix 4…

When is The Matrix 4 released in cinemas?

The Matrix 4 is currently scheduled for release on Friday 21st May 2021, but this could be subject to change due to complications caused by coronavirus.

The pandemic caused production on the new instalment to be halted over safety concerns, placing it behind schedule along with several other major projects, so it’s possible the movie could arrive later than expected.

However, The Matrix 4 is standing its ground for the time being with hopes to resume filming in July. We’ll update this page with more information as it comes in…

Who is in the cast of The Matrix 4?

Original series leads Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be back as doomed lovers Neo and Trinity, but its unclear what the circumstances of their return will be after the shocking events of 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions.

Jada Pinkett Smith (Gotham) will also be back, reprising the role of Logos captain Niobe, which she previously played in the second and third Matrix films.

Rising star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who has become a DC Comics icon across roles in Aquaman and Watchmen, has reportedly landed a leading role in the film.

Some fans have speculated he could be playing a younger version of Morpheus, in the absence of Laurence Fishburne, but his role is yet to be confirmed and will probably remain under wraps for some time.

Elsewhere, Iron Fist and Defenders star Jessica Henwick has also joined The Matrix 4 after impressing director Lana Wachowski in her audition – with Deadline reporting she could be up for another, Neo-styled role.

How I Met Your Mother’s Neil Patrick Harris has also signed on to join the project, along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Toby Onwumere, who is reuniting with Wachowski after their collaboration on Netflix original series Sense8.

Hugo Weaving’s long-running character Agent Smith (the central villain in the original trilogy) will not be making a reappearance in the sequel, as the actor revealed that a scheduling clash had prevented him from taking part in the project.

“We’d sorted the dates and then she [director Lana Wachowski] sort of changed her mind,” he told Time Out. “They’re pushing on ahead without me.”

What is The Matrix 4 about?

No plot information has been released as yet, so we’re left to wildly speculate. Either Neo survived the conclusion to The Matrix Revolutions, which saw him murder-suicide big bad Agent Smith, or he’s set for a Jesus-like resurrection. The latter would fit with the Messiah metaphor that pervaded the trilogy.

Cast members Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves certainly had high praise for the film’s script when they were interviewed for a feature in Empire Magazine.

Moss said: “When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘This is a gift.’ It was just very exciting.”

Reeves added: “Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”

As teased in the coda to Revolutions, a new war between man and machine seems inevitable, and will likely be the primary source of trouble for our heroes…

