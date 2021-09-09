The Matrix Resurrections trailer teases first plot details as Neo and Trinity suffer memory loss

Warner Brothers has released the first trailer for upcoming blockbuster The Matrix Resurrections – and it looks set to be an epic experience.

The three-minute clip offers fans a first glimpse at the return of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), as well as teasing some of the first plot details and previewing all sorts of explosive action sequences.

The trailer reveals that Neo and Trinity have somehow both forgotten the events of the previous three films in the franchise, with the former once again going by his original name: Thomas Anderson.

Speaking to a therapist played by Neil Patrick Harris, Neo reveals he’s been having dreams that “weren’t just dreams.” Shockingly, when he later bumps into Trinity at a cafe, neither of them recognises the other – but there definitely appears to be a connection between them.

We also get a first look at Candyman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character – who looks strikingly similar to Morpheus – as he encounters Neo and offers him a red pill before telling him “time to fly.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Matrix film without all sorts of outlandish action scenes, and judging from the trailer it seems that Neo will be even more powered up than in the original trilogy.

The trailer was previously shown at CinemaCon last month and received a very positive reception, but it had not been publicly available to watch until now.

The film, which will be released on 22nd December 2021, is a follow-up to the Wachowskis’ original Matrix trilogy and is the first entry in the franchise since The Matrix Revolutions almost two decades ago.

Several cast members reprise their roles from the previous films, including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith, although there is no room in the cast for Morpheus actor Laurence Fishburn and Hugo Weaving’s villainous Agent Smith.

There are also several new faces joining Abdul-Mateen II and Harris, including Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christina Ricci all set to take on key roles.

Lana Wachowski once again co-writes and directs – with acclaimed author David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon also getting writing credits – but Lilly Wachowski is not involved this time.

As you might expect, specific plot details have been kept under wraps, but Carrie-Ann Moss and Keanu Reeves did tease in a previous interview with Empire magazine that they had been very impressed by the scripts.

“When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘This is a gift.’ It was just very exciting,” Moss said.

“Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me,” added Reeves. “That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”

The previous two Matrix sequels received something of a mixed reception from fans and critics, with many fans deriding both Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions – so fingers crossed this one is worth the wait.

The Matrix Resurrections is slated for release in UK cinemas on Wednesday 22nd December 2021. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our Movies hub for all the latest news and features.