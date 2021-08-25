Reactions to The Matrix 4’s “extremely impressive” trailer as title is revealed

The next movie in The Matrix franchise is coming later this year but almost all the information has been kept under wraps as to what the fourth film will be about – until now.

Now we have a name for the upcoming fourth film, so we can stop calling it The Matrix 4 and start calling it The Matrix Resurrections. Some footage was also shown off in the form of a trailer at CinemaCon. While we can’t share any of it yet, we are hoping that the trailer being unveiled there means that we’ll all get to see it before too long.

But we do at least have the thoughts of those who did get to see it and, if we weren’t already excited, we definitely are after hearing how impressive the footage shown sounds, according to many who were lucky enough to see it.

“The Matrix 4 trailer is absolutely stunning,” Rebecca Poole tweeted, while James Preston Poole added, “Extremely impressive footage, truly brought the house down.”

While we are yet to see the trailer, we do have some details about it – such as the fact it’s set to the appropriate tune of Jefferson Airplane’s White Rabbit and it starts with Keanu Reeves’ Neo/Mr Anderson talking to his therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris.

His dreams are discussed – and those dreams are the events of the original trilogy, so Neo must have assumed he had eaten a lot of cheese before bed – and it would seem that Neo has forgotten all the events of those films and has no idea who he is. The same applies to Trinity, who has no knowledge of who he is when the two meet.

Neo is then met by a stranger who gives him a very familiar choice of two coloured pills to pick from…

Newcomers to the franchise include Abdul-Mateen II, Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, and Priyanka Chopra. They join veterans such as include Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt. Some fans might still be hoping that Laurence Fishburn’s exclusion is nothing more than a ruse, as Morpheus feels just as vital to this world as Neo and Trinity.

The Matrix Resurrections will be in cinemas on 22nd December 2021.