The Matrix 4 already boasts a star-studded lineup, including Reeves, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris, with reports that Harris will be playing a villain in the untitled sequel.

The original 1999 film, directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, follows hacker Neo whose world is turned upside down when he discovers he's been living a lie inside a computer simulation.

Although Reeves has yet to comment on the scheduling clash, fans say cinema goers should "embrace the double feature" and are calling for a "National Keanu Reeves Day".

The Matrix 4 and John Wick: Chapter 4 are both scheduled for release on 21st May 2021.