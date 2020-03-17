The Matrix reboot is the latest project to halt production due to coronavirus

The upcoming reboot of The Matrix has become the latest project to be sidelined due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on the film had recently moved from San Francisco to Berlin, but has now been suspended.

The new film, which is provisionally titled The Matrix 4, is being directed by Lana Wachowski and will see Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss reprise their roles from the original trilogy.

It is the latest Warner Bros. project to go into hiatus following similar delays to films including the next instalment of The Fantastic Beasts franchise and Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman reboot, which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

Other studios, including Disney and Netflix, have also halted production on most of their ongoing projects as the pandemic continues to dominate the headlines.

The Matrix 4 is currently slated to be released on May 21 2021, but as with most of the other projects that have seen their production suspended, it is unclear how much of an impact the pandemic will have on its eventual release.