When is Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and is there a trailer?

Fast & Furious spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw is hitting cinemas in 2019, and will see “legit bad ass” Idris Elba go up against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham.

When will the film be released in the UK, what’s it about and who else is in the cast?

Here’s everything you need to know about Hobbs & Shaw…

When is Hobbs & Shaw released in cinemas?

Hobbs & Shaw will hit UK cinemas on 2nd August 2019. It’s released on the same day in America.

Is there a trailer for Hobbs & Shaw?

There certainly is – two, in fact, and both are as bonkers as each other. Here’s the second trailer, which offers a deeper dive into the film’s plot:

And below you’ll find trailer one:

There are also some full-on clips, including this intense running-down-a-skyscraper sequence:

And this frankly insane helicopter lasso:

Who’s in the cast of Hobbs & Shaw? Will any Fast & Furious stars feature?

Fast & Furious veterans Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham will lead the cast as heroes Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, and will be up against Idris Elba’s villain, Brixton, who will be wreaking “havoc, hell and mayhem”.

Johnson has since revealed that Elba vetoed a line in the film that had him proclaiming he was “black James Bond”, explaining that he declined because: “It’s too close to what everybody’s talking about.”

Instead, Elba is shown in the trailer declaring himself as “black Super-man” – a revision that he apparently improvised on set…

Also joining the cast is The Crown star Vanessa Kirby, who will be swapping tiaras for assault weaponry in the role of Shaw’s sister Hattie, an MI6 agent. She has plenty of action experience thanks to her guest role in 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Helen Mirren has been confirmed to reprise her role as Deckard and Hattie’s mother, Magdalene Shaw.

Deadpool 2 star Eddie Marsan has also joined the film, as well as Baby Driver’s Eiza Gonzalez, Johnson’s cousin Roman Reigns, Fear of the Walking Dead’s Cliff Curtis, NFL star Josh Mauga and Power Rangers’ John Tui.

Johnson’s own French bulldog will also star in the series as Hobbs’ dog.

What is Hobbs & Shaw about?

The new film – helmed by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch – will see Hobbs and Shaw form an unlikely alliance.

While the pair have been trying to take each other down since Fast & Furious 7, the sworn enemies are now coming together to fight “cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist” Brixton who gains control of an “insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever”.

“There’s obviously some of the DNA of the Fast universe,” Leitch told Digital Spy. “But what we really want to do is create something fresh and different for these characters, and dive into their world.

“Hobbs and Shaw come from the agent-and-spy world. It’s obviously about their banter and their relationship, but it’s more about expanding their world and their connections, and creating a family in a slightly different universe. It’s going to be fun.”

Is there going to be another Fast & Furious movie?

Of course. The ninth instalment in the franchise is set for release on 22nd May 2020 – pushed back six weeks from its original April date.

The Rock will sit this one out – thanks to Hobbs & Shaw – but Jordana Brewster will be reprising her role as the sister of Vin Diesel’s character Dom (who was last seen heading off with husband Brian, played by the late Paul Walker), and John Cena has joined the cast.

Here’s an adorable team photo from July 2019, a few weeks into the film’s London shoot…

When is Hobbs & Shaw released on DVD?

There’s no official release date yet, but home entertainment releases usually arrive around three months from a film’s debut in cinemas – so, expect Hobbs & Shaw to appear in shops and online sometime in early November.

And when it does get a DVD release, expect a ton of extra footage as Statham explained on the red carpet of the film’s world premiere that there was plenty of juicy scenes cut to meet the film’s 12A (PG-13 in America) rating:

“A lot of it didn’t make the movie. Too X-rated. We have to snip, snip, snip all of the good stuff out and save it for the DVD.

“I guess censorship kind of gets in the way of the fun sometimes.”