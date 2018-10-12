The Rock shares first look image of Idris Elba in Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has given us our first glimpse of Idris Elba as Brixton, the villain in upcoming Fast & Furious spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the action star posted a black-and-white photo from the set of the film, and shared some new info about Elba’s character.

“Heroes are only as great as their greatest villains,” he wrote. “A pleasure to introduce the man himself Idris Elba. We brought [him] to our Fast & Furious franchise to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on our heroes Hobbs & Shaw.”

Check out the photo below.

The Rock also confirmed that Elba will play Brixton, an “undefeated” villain who will have “the showdown of all showdowns” with the titular duo.

In the new film, The Rock’s Luke Hobbs will form an unlikely alliance with on-again-off-again bad guy Owen Shaw (Jason Statham).

There has been no official confirmation of plot details as yet, but it is likely set between Fast & Furious 8 and 9. It is being helmed by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch.

Advertisement

Hobbs & Shaw is set to be released in UK cinemas on 2 August 2019