Idris Elba to play villain in Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw

"Legit bad ass" Elba will go up against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham in the movie

Idris Elba

Idris Elba is in final talks to play the lead villain in Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham.

The spin-off will be directed by Deadpool 2’s David Leitch and will see Johnson and Statham reprise their roles as federal agent Luke Hobbs and criminal mastermind Deckard Shaw, forming an “unlikely alliance”.

Elba is well-versed in playing villains, after his roles in Star Trek Beyond and The Jungle Book, and Johnson is already welcoming the “baaaaaad man” to the project.

He joked that he would need to “toughen up” to stand a chance against Elba.

It was also just revealed that The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby is set to join the cast as the MI5 agent sister of Statham’s Shaw.

Hobbs and Shaw will be released in summer 2019

