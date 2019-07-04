When is Black Widow released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

Warning: Contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

Scarlett Johansson’s super-spy Black Widow is getting her own solo movie.

The leather-clad femme fatale, also known as Natasha Romanov, first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010, and now a starry cast is being lined up to join her in the new film. The prequel sits within Marvel’s Phase 4.

Here’s everything you need to know, but beware – after the jump and the first couple of entries, we’ll be entering into serious spoiler territory for Avengers: Endgame.

When is Black Widow released in cinemas?

Black Widow currently has no release date as yet, but it went into production in May. Filming began in Norway in May 2019.

Who is in the cast of Black Widow?

Scarlett Johansson – known for her roles in Lost in Translation and Under the Skin among many others – will lead the cast as the titular spy, having first appeared as Black Widow in 2010’s Iron Man 2 before becoming a core member of the Avengers.

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) and David Harbour (Stranger Things) have also joined the cast, but details of their characters are currently a mystery.

Florence Pugh (Little Drummer Girl) is attached to play a rival assassin who is the “moral opposite” to Black Widow, and recent on-set photos of the character’s name have suggested she could be playing Yelena Belova, the so-called second Black Widow who replaced Natasha in the KGB’s employ in the comics.

Ray Winstone (The Departed) has also joined the movie in an undisclosed role.

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) star has been cast in an unknown role.

There’s also talk of a villain, possibly Taskmaster, but no announcement has been made yet.

What is Black Widow about?

The plot of the movie has largely been kept under wraps – all we know so far is that it will centre around Johansson’s Black Widow AKA Natasha Romanov, a KGB-trained spy and assassin who broke away to join the good fight with SHIELD and the Avengers.

That Hashtag Show claims to have information that the Black Widow movie will be set in the early 2000s, before the spy’s first appearance in Iron Man 2 but that’s yet to be confirmed, though other reports have also suggested the film will be a prequel of some kind.

Who is the Black Widow villain?

On-set photos have suggested that Natasha could be facing off with the Taskmaster – and no, we don’t mean Greg Davies.

A mercenary with the ability of “photographic reflexes” (basically, once he watches someone do something he can do it, assuming he’s physically capable), Taskmaster is a deadly foe who can quickly outmatch anyone by mirroring their moves. Usually portrayed as having a skull-like face, the design of the character in Black Widow could end up looking more real-world.

And it could be that Pugh’s Yelena Belova (assuming that is who she’s playing) will be teaming up with Taskmaster given her usually-villainous comic book pedigree, coming together as a pretty deadly obstacle to Natasha.

How does Black Widow fit into the MCU timeline?

Now, after the events of Avengers: Endgame the film’s status seems all but assured. In the new team-up movie, Johansson’s Natasha ends up sacrificing her life to help her friends defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) and save the people he previously murdered, and by the end of the film her death appears to be permanent.

Other clues in Endgame about the Black Widow movie’s plot – we learn her father’s name, and further time is given to mentioning her and Hawkeye’s climactic encounter in Budapest – also seem to lend credence to the prequel theory, even if details of the film itself (or its existence) have yet to be confirmed at this time.

However, weeks after the release of Endgame, Sebastian Stan put forward a different setting for the spin-off, letting slip at an Italian comic convention that the movie would take place after the events of Captain America: Civil War – a film in which Natasha signed on to fight alongside Tony Stark before changing allegiances in battle when she allowed Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes to escape. The decision led her to go into hiding, teaming up with Captain America and Falcon.

Who is directing Black Widow?

The film is being directed by Australian director Cate Shortland (Lore) – a female director.

Marvel was reportedly “extremely thorough” in its search for the right director, having met with more than 65 people before deciding on Shortland.

Fun fact: More then 65 directors have met for the BLACK WIDOW job. Marvel being extremely thorough on this one — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) May 2, 2018

Female scriptwriter Jac Schaeffer has penned the script, with Ned Benson working on the second draft.

Is there a trailer for Black Widow?

Not yet, but watch this space… With D23 in August there’s an outside chance we may get to look at either a trailer or footage then. If that doesn’t happen expect a trailer in early 2020.

