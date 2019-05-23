Daniel Craig to undergo surgery after injury on James Bond set

Daniel Craig is to undergo minor ankle surgery after injuring himself on the set of Bond 25.

Craig, who is reprising his role as 007 for the fourth time, was hurt while filming an action sequence in Jamaica earlier this month.

News of the injury was confirmed on the official James Bond Twitter page, which also stated that Craig’s absence will not affect the film’s slated UK release date of April 3rd, 2020.

BOND 25 update: Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica. Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020. pic.twitter.com/qJN0Sn4gEx — James Bond (@007) May 22, 2019

Craig’s injury is the latest set-back for the as-yet-untitled Bond film.

Initially having a release date of 25th October 2019, the schedule was thrown off when the film’s original director, Danny Boyle, pulled out of the project citing ‘creative differences’.

The film is now being directed by Cary Fukunaga (Maniac), with Phoebe Waller-Bridge part of the writing team alongside Scott Burns, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

While details of the plot of Bond 25 are still sketchy, executive producer Barbara Broccoli revealed the upcoming film will start with Bond living in the Caribbean, no longer working as a spy.

“Bond is not on active service when we start the film, he is actually enjoying himself in Jamaica. We consider Jamaica Bond’s spiritual home. He starts his journey here,” she said in the film’s production launch in April this year.

Alongside Craig and new villain Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes (M), Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner) and Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter) will all be reprising their roles for the film.

Bond 25 is scheduled for release on April 3rd 2020 in the UK and April 8th in the States