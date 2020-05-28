Ruby Rose addresses Batwoman exit: “Those who know, know”

Former Batwoman star Ruby Rose has teased more information about her shock exit from the DC Comics superhero show.

Advertisement

Last week, fans were surprised to learn Ruby Rose had quit Batwoman, which will be recast with a different actress when it returns for season two next year.

Speculation has been rampant about what could have led to her decision, with a recent report from Variety claiming she was unhappy with the long hours and intense shooting schedule required to make the show.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Rose has since posted a video on her personal Instagram page showing select clips from her time as Batwoman and expressing her gratitude to those who made it happen.

“Thank you everyone for coming on this journey,” she said. “If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio.”



She went on to subtly reference the circumstances of her departure, hinting that she could perhaps open up about it further at a later date.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know… I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all.”

She added: “I’m sure next season will be amazing also.”

Batwoman is the latest addition to the sprawling DC Comics television universe, orchestrated by American broadcaster The CW, which includes The Flash, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow among its number.

The Gotham City vigilante series had received a mixed response from fans and critics, with Rose herself falling victim to personal abuse on social media after being cast in the role.

RadioTimes.com‘s Batwoman review gave the show three stars out of a possible five.

Advertisement

Batwoman airs on Sundays at 9pm on E4. Catch up now on All 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.