Last week, the announcement that the 32-year-old would star as the first openly-gay superhero in the new series from US network The CW was widely praised, but, unsurprisingly, there were some haters on Twitter too, who suggested that Rose was the "wrong kind of lesbian" to play the role.

In a series of tweets before her departure from the site, Rose responded to the backlash, calling it the "most ridiculous thing".

"Where on earth did 'Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can't be Batwoman' come from," she wrote in tweets cited by media outlets.

"I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with 'she's too gay'. When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable... When we tear each other down, it's much more hurtful than from any group. But hey, love a challenge."

Since news of her departure has broken, fans have rallied around her in support.

"Ruby Rose gets cast as Batwoman and people are such a-holes they chase her off Twitter," Alisha Grauso wrote. "This is why fandom is awful now. No one is happy about anything."

Rose is set to make her first appearance as Batwoman in December in a cross-over episode with The CW's other DC Comics shows, including Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl.