Watchmen’s Patrick Wilson cast as Aquaman villain
The actor’s getting another chance at a DC superhero movie
After starring as superhero-in-hiding Nite Owl for Zack Snyder’s Watchmen in 2009, Patrick Wilson is taking another shot at DC comics movie stardom – though this time, he’s heading over to the dark side.
According to The Wrap, Wilson is set to take on Orm Curry, aka Ocean Master, the evil-half brother of Aquaman (played by Jason Momoa in the new film) who first appeared in a 1966 comic-book and clashed with his sibling many times.
Ocean Master has no superpowers, as he is from the human side of Aquaman’s family (the hero is half-human, half-Atlantean), and in the comics relied on high-tech sea vehicles and helmets to help him tackle his brother.
Still, however the film adapts him, we have a while to wait until we see Wilson in all his damp glory – Aquaman won’t be released until 2018, though we will see Momoa’s watery hero in action for next year’s Justice League.