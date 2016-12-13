After starring as superhero-in-hiding Nite Owl for Zack Snyder’s Watchmen in 2009, Patrick Wilson is taking another shot at DC comics movie stardom – though this time, he’s heading over to the dark side.

According to The Wrap, Wilson is set to take on Orm Curry, aka Ocean Master, the evil-half brother of Aquaman (played by Jason Momoa in the new film) who first appeared in a 1966 comic-book and clashed with his sibling many times.