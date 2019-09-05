How many seasons of Supergirl are there? How many episodes of Supergirl are there?

So far, four seasons and 87 episodes of Supergirl have aired. There are between 20 and 23 episodes in each season.

What is Supergirl about?

Like her cousin Kal-El, aka Superman, Kara Zor-El is sent to Earth from the planet Krypton. Unfortunately, the 13-year-old’s spacecraft veers off course, and rather than arriving as planned to protect her younger cousin, she finds herself frozen in time in the Phantom Zone.

Finally on Earth but too late for her mission, Kara is taken in by a foster family and represses her superpowers in order to fit in. One day, everything changes and Kara must use her powers in order to save a life.

With her secret revealed, Kara begins to embrace her abilities, working with her foster sister and a band of others to protect National City from a nefarious group of extra-terrestrial criminals who have been hiding on Earth.

Who is in the cast of Supergirl?

The title character is played by Melissa Benoist, who previously played Marley Rose on Glee and appeared in films like Whiplash and Band of Robbers.

Melissa Benoist (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Alex Danvers, Kara’s adoptive sister and co-worker at the Department of Extra-Normal Operations, is played by Chyler Leigh (Grey’s Anatomy).

Chyler Leigh (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GLSEN)

DEO head J’onn J’onzz is played by Homeland actor David Harewood.

David Harewood: Psychosis and Me (BBC Pictures)

Heading up L-Corp, formerly known as Luthor Corp, is Lex’s half-sister Lena Luthor, played by Merlin’s Katie McGrath.

Floriana Lima (Allegiance) plays Maggie Sawyer, the National City police detective interested in aliens.

Ally McBeal’s Calista Flockhart plays former Daily Planet gossip columnist and CatCo founder Cat Grant.

Relative television newcomer and Broadway actor Jeremy Jordan plays tech expert Win Schott Jr, Kara’s best friend.

Jeremy Jordan (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

Is Supergirl based on the comics?

Yes, Supergirl is based on the DC comics universe, though it features original plot-lines. The series also features other DC characters like Superman, Lena Luthor and Maggie Sawyer.

When does Supergirl return?

Supergirl season 5 will premiere on the CW in the United States on Sunday 6 October. In previous years, Sky One aired the premiere the week after it aired in America, so chances are it will air sometime around 13 October.

The trailer was released during Comic Con:

