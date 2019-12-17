Who will replace Caroline Flack on Love Island?

Winter Love Island is mere weeks away from kicking off, meaning the search for a host is well and truly on.

Caroline Flack, who has presented the series since it returned in 2015, has stepped down from the show’s winter edition after being charged with assault by beating.

Given that Winter Love Island is set to start on ITV2 on 8th January 2020, the broadcaster will be looking to get a replacement locked down as soon as possible to prevent delay.

Here are the most likely contenders…

Maya Jama

Jama is currently a presenter on BBC Radio 1’s Greatest Hits and a self-titled weekend show, but also has plenty of experience on camera.

She rose to prominence as the host of 4Music’s Trending Live and co-presented the first series of Channel 4’s hit reality competition The Circle.

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes is one of ITV’s most dependable presenters, having hosted several shows for the broadcaster including Ninja Warrior UK, The Xtra Factor and The Hit List, as well as filling in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore is no stranger to ITV2, popping up on the channel frequently in recent years on the likes of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here NOW!, The Hot Desk and Survival of the Fittest.

Not only that, but she’s actually married to Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, meaning she could be a very natural fit on the new series if she lands the gig.

Maura Higgins

Former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins sparked rumours that she was on her way back to the villa, when she posted a picture of her on a plane heading somewhere sunny.

It’s unclear what she’s on her way to film, but many fans have guessed she could be filling in for Flack on Winter Love Island.

However, she is also competing on Dancing On Ice starting from January, meaning her schedule might be too packed to take on those hosting duties.

Emily Atack

After placing second on 2018’s series of I’m A Celebrity, Emily Atack returned to Australia this year to be a host on ITV2’s companion show Extra Camp.

This recent experience has led to Atack’s name being thrown around as another potential replacement for Flack in January.