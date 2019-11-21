It’s been a hugely eventful series of Strictly Come Dancing – but it’s not quite over yet.

As our deserving champion lifts the Glitterball for series 17, there’s still one more trophy to be won in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

Having first appeared on our screens in 2004, the Strictly Christmas special has now become a staple in our festive schedules.

Here’s all you need to know about 2019’s Christmas edition…

What time is Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special on TV?

Timings are currently still TBC, but the Strictly Christmas special is the jewel in the crown of BBC One’s Christmas Day schedules – so we can expect a prime-time evening slot.

Which celebrities are taking part?

Holby City star Chizzy Akudolu, who placed last in 2017’s series, will be joined by fellow 2017 stars Debbie McGee and Gemma Atkinson.

Last year’s runner-up, YouTuber Joe Sugg, 2014 Strictly favourite Mark Wright, and 2012 star Richard Arnold will also be taking to the floor.

Who are the Strictly professionals paired with?

It’s a couples reunion for this Christmas edition of Strictly – Atkinson will be paired with Gorka Marquez after the pair fell for each other shortly after the 2017 series drew to a close (the pair recently welcomed their first child together, daughter Mia).

Elsewhere, Sugg will be partnered with his former 2018 pro and now-girlfriend Dianne Buswell – romance blossomed as the series drew to a close last year.

Wright will be dancing with Janette Manrara, while Arnold will be paired with Luba Mushtuk.

Graziano Di Prima will be whirling Akudolu around, while Kevin Clifton will be teamed with McGee.

Who won the Christmas special last year?

Aston Merrygold was crowned winner of the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 Christmas special, as he danced once more with former Strictly pro partner Janette Manrara.

Caroline Flack, Anita Rani, Jake Wood and Michael Vaughn also took part.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special airs on Christmas Day on BBC One