"This series, I sadly won’t be partnered with a celebrity for the main series of Strictly," he wrote, alongside a broody thirst trap. [Editor's Note: God I feel old.]

"However, I will still be heavily involved in all of the group numbers and all things Strictly. I’m excited to see this year’s celebs and my fellow professionals dance for the Glitter Ball and I hope to be back fighting for it next year."

Marquez was partnered with TV presenter Katie Piper last year. The year before that, he placed as a runner-up with partner Alexandra Burke. His absence this year could open up a space for Neil Jones, who has been without a celeb for three years straight.

Strictly Come Dancing returns in September 2019