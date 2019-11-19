This year, another soap star has risen through the ranks to become a firm favourite: ex-Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about his legacy, Wood said: "My hips will go down in Strictly history so I’m not worried about that! He’s doing brilliant, doing everything I was doing which was smashing the hips about. That was all I had, really. My secret weapon!"

Fletcher has consistently scored highly this series, placing top of the leaderboard on weeks one, three and nine.

But soap loyalty clearly runs deep, as Wood revealed he and his fellow Eastenders are backing their co-star Emma Barton, paired with Anton Du Beke on this year's series.

"Of course I’m watching it, all of us at EastEnders are supporting Emma Barton and wishing her onwards. Blackpool is massive I know how exciting it is to get there," he said.

Wood was paired up with "very good friend" Janette Manrara who he still sees as well as her husband Aljaž Škorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Luba Mushtuk who he was paired with for a Christmas special.

Addressing Manrara's early exit from this year's competition after her partner, Paralympian Will Bayley, suffered a nasty injury, he said: "Shame about Will and Janette but it's one of those things, when you get injured there's nothing you can do at that point to continue. Obviously he's got the Olympics coming up which has got to be his priority. Hopefully he can get himself fit for that and go onto win gold.

"I met him just before he started, lovely guy, really sweet. He did amazingly on the show and inspired so many people, he should be incredibly proud of what he achieved, and with Janette’s help. As much as its about the dancing its about the people doing it and how they inspire others. Will is high up on that list."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 7pm on BBC One