Merrygold scored a perfect 40 and beat previous winner Caroline Flack, as well as fellow celebrities Anita Rani, Judy Murray, Ann Widdicombe, Jake Wood and Michael Vaughan, to lift the Strictly Silver Star trophy.

For many, Merrygold’s victory will be extra special as he was voted out in week seven of the 2017 series, a controversial elimination as he had been the favourite to win.

The star-studded Christmas special opened with a magical group performance featuring Strictly’s professional dancers, judge Darcey Bussell and the Christmas cast of 2018 in Lapland UK.

Each couple then took to the dance floor for their own performance, with each telling a different Christmas fairy tale.

On winning the Silver Star trophy, Merrygold said: “Honestly, just thank you. I’ve had the best, best time from the series to the Christmas special, even to just meeting new friends.

“The judges, you guys, thank you so much for your comments, everyone in here just thanks you, and this woman right here [Janette].”