When is Outlander season 5 released on Amazon Prime Video? How to watch the show in the UK

The time-travelling romance returns, as Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) attempt to build their new life together in pre-revolutionary America. Following a cliffhanger ending last season, what will season five of Outlander hold for the Frasers?

“Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World,” Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht said in a statement in May of 2018.

We also know the fifth season will be based on the fifth book in the series The Fiery Cross.

Outlander season 5 latest news

Production has begun on season 5

Fergus and Marsali will feature in season 5 as well as Adso the cat.

Starz has confirmed there will be season 5 AND 6.

When is Outlander season 5 released?

Season 5 of Outlander will begin airing weekly on Sunday 16th February 2019 in the USA, meaning that the episode will arrive on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on Monday 17th February 2019.

Despite production beginning in Scotland in April 2019, Outlander won’t be back on screens until early 2020. That news was confirmed by Starz at the Television Critics’ Tour in July 2019, with the network’s Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey A Hirsch explaining to reporters:

“Everything we do is based on delivery, trying to have something on the air to serve that premium female audience. We have some shows coming before like Power that serve the general market. It’s more about scheduling around that digital experience.”

How can I watch Outlander in the UK?

Outlander Seasons 1-3 is available in a box set along with Outlander season 4 on DVD.

What’s going to happen in Outlander season 5?

Based on The Fiery Cross, the fifth novel in Diana Gabaldon’s series, the events of the corresponding fifth season will kick off fairly soon after the cliffhanger finale of season four, which saw Jamie (Sam Heughan) receive an order from Governor Tryon to find and kill his godfather, Murtagh.

“Season five, we essentially pick up where we left them,” Richard Rankin, who plays Roger, told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview. “There’s a little passage of time, but there’s a lot going on for all of the characters, and there’s a lot of new relationships to be forged.”

Network Starz’s synopsis for season five reads: “As Claire knows all too well, friends, neighbours and countrymen are unwittingly marching towards Revolution, with members of the elite ruling classes struggling to stifle the alarming undercurrent of unrest triggered by the Regulator Movement.

“Against this backdrop, which soon heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie are forced to ask themselves just how far they are willing to go to protect their home, and praying there will be no reason to light the fiery cross, an ancient Scottish call to arms.”

Series producer Toni Graphia has also revealed that while season four was about “home,” season five will centre on the theme of “family”.

“Who is family? How do you keep them together? How do you protect them? What makes a family? How do you deal with your family? Of course, if you know the book, and what book we’re on, you know, it adds a lot,” she told Digital Spy. “It’s a lot about the coming storm, I would say… this roughly follows the path of American history.”

What’s going to happen between Jamie and Roger?

Roger and Jamie’s relationship last season was fraught to say the least, after Jamie brutally beat his son-in-law following a case of mistaken identity.

“There’s a lot going on for the relationship at the start of this season,” Rankin said of Roger and Jamie’s relationship. “They don’t really know each other, they’re a bit unsure of each other; obviously Jamie played a huge part in what happened to Roger and what he had to go through, through season four, so I’m sure Roger won’t have completely let that go.

“They are family, they are kin — they do already, whether they like to admit it or not, have a connection. And they have a very deep connection through blood, anyway, they’re both MacKenzies. So I hope to see them forge a strong relationship through the coming seasons. I’d like to think so.”

Who stars in Outlander season five’s cast?

Returning are Caitriona Balfe (Claire), Sam Heughan (Jamie), Sophie Skelton (Brianna, Claire and Jamie’s daughter), and Richard Rankin (Roger), while Duncan Lacroix’s Murtagh is also set to return, although it seemed a close one for a time!

Although there’s no statement yet confirming the rest of the cast, it’s safe to say that the majority of your favourite season four characters will be back.

New casting announcements are yet to be released, but we’ll keep you posted.

There’s a new addition to the cast too, in furry form.

Has production and filming begun?

We’ve also had our first behind-the-scenes glimpse at Fraser’s Ridge, as production begins in Scotland.

“The adventure continues,” Heughan teases, while we also have our first glimpse of Brianna’s baby.

“We’re all here for that something special that fans are going to be excited to see,” Sophie Skelton (Brianna) said during the clip. Could she be referring to a wedding between her character, Brianna, and Roger?

The clan's all here. See what our cast and crew have been up to on the set of #Outlander Season 5.

Also, in April Caitriona Balfe posted a behind-the-scenes tease showing the script – don’t worry it was a spoiler free tease.

She also shared a behind the scenes video saying: “And so it begins……. Season 5 (yep that’s 1, 2, 3, 4..FIVE ? ) prep time !!!! Excuse the shrill shouting but I was very very excited to catch @jongarysteele on the incredible new set he and his team of genius artisans have built !!! Get READY!!”

Not to be left out Sam Heughan has also shared a photo of the cast with the showrunner.

Is there an Outlander season 5 trailer?

Not yet — we’ll keep you posted. However, there is a first-look image of Claire and Jamie, staring adoringly into one another’s eyes.

Your first photo from Season 5 is here, clan! #Outlander

Where is Outlander filmed?

Fraser’s Ridge isn’t really in North Carolina. Scotland is the main location used for filming Outlander. The country stands in for North America.

How many episodes will there be?

Seasons 5 and 6 will both get 12 episodes. If that seems short to you, that’s because it is. It’s the shortest order yet from Starz. To give you a comparison, season 4 was 13 episodes long, which is the normal amount for American series.

