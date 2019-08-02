Meet the cast of ITV’s Sanditon

Based on Jane Austen’s incomplete novel about a developing seaside resort, Sanditon tells the story of Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams). Charlotte is a young woman from a quiet village, who falls unexpectedly into the dramas, romances, and secrets of Sanditon.

Here is the cast and the characters that Sanditon has to offer:

Rose Williams plays Charlotte Heywood

Who is Charlotte Heywood? Charlotte, who always craved adventure, is unexpectedly given the chance to leave her hometown to accompany Tom Parker to Sanditon. She soon finds out that her initial confidence is unfounded, as she discovers that she doesn’t understand the less-than-straightforward world of high society as much as she first thought.

What else has Rose Williams been in? The actress recently starred as Faith Palladino in Sky’s dystopian drama, Curfew. She also recently played Emma in Changeland, Caterina Sforza Riario in Medici, and Claude de Valois in Reign.

Theo James plays Sidney Parker

Who is Sidney Parker? Sidney, one of the brothers of Tom Parker, is unpredictable, cold, and relatively unlikeable. Yet, upon meeting Charlotte, his luck could be changed as she gives him the chance to try to break out of his cold exterior. Whilst he surrounds himself with high-status people, he may be lacking the key to his happiness.

What else has Theo James been in? Theo James is best-known as Four in the Divergent trilogy. You may also have seen him as Will Younger in How It Ends, James in The Inbetweeners Movie, and David in Underworld: Blood Wars. The actor also briefly appeared in Downton Abbey.

Anne Reid plays Lady Denham

Who is Lady Denham? No-nonsense Lady Denham holds the power in Sanditon, and does not let anyone forget it. This twice-widowed lady holds the fortunes; and is aware that people are fighting to win her favour to ensure their chunk of the inheritance.

What else has Anne Reid been in? BAFTA-winning Anne Reid is no stranger to television. Anne is best known for her role as Valerie in British soap opera, Coronation Street. She has also starred as Jean in Dinnerladies, Muriel Deacon in Years and Years, and May in The Mother.

Kris Marshall plays Tom Parker

Who is Tom Parker? The driving force behind the plan to develop Sanditon into a resort, Tom Parker is relentlessly enthusiastic about his dream. A kind, family man, Tom Parker is definitely likeable; but his optimistic outlook could cause trouble in high-society.

What else has Kris Marshall been in? Kris is best known as Detective Investigator Humphrey Goodman in the ever-popular crime show Death in Paradise, which he left in 2017. He is also recognisable as Colin Frissell in Love Actually and Nick Harper in My Family.

Crystal Clarke plays Miss Lambe

Who is Miss Lambe? The hugely-wealthy friend of Sidney Parker, Miss Lambe creates quite a stir in Sanditon. A mixed-race woman, who’s wealth is traced back to her family in Antigua, Miss Lambe makes a real impression on the money-hungry characters in the town.

What else has Crystal Clarke been in? Crystal, who is relatively new to the world of acting, landed a major role in BBC’s Ordeal by Innocence as Tina Argyll. The actress is also known as Samia in Assassin’s Creed, Tipi in Black Mirror, and as Resistance transport pilot, Pamich Goode, in Star Wars episodes VII and VIII.

Jack Fox plays Sir Edward Denham

Who is Edward Denham? Nephew to Lady Denham, and brother to Esther Denham, Edward is unforgiving in his determination to receive a large sum in his Aunt’s will.

What else has Jack Fox been in? Most recently, Jack has played Nico Eltham in Sky’s drama, Riviera. He is also recognisable as Geoffrey in Johnny English Strikes Again, Lars in Kids in Love, and Ralph in Fresh Meat.

Charlotte Spencer plays Esther Denham

Who is Esther Denham? Edward Denham’s equally money-motivated sister Esther works with Edward as they try to fight their way into inheritance.

What else has Charlotte Spencer been in? Charlotte is best-known for her role as Charlotte Appleby in BBC thriller, The Living and the Dead. The up-and-coming actress also starred in Line of Duty as Carly, and in Glue as Tina.

Lily Sacofsky plays Clara Brereton

Who is Clara Brereton? The niece of Lady Denham, who lives as her companion in Sanditon. She is a “poor relation” and immediately bonds with Charlotte – but are they truly destined to be friends?

What else has Lily Sacofsky been in? The actress played Hannah Petrukhin in Summer of Rockets – pictured above. She also played the role of Laura Fraser in Bancroft.

Leo Suter plays Young Stringer

Who is Young Stringer? A young man who works in Sanditon.

What else has Leo Suter been in? Leo Suter played Drummond in the TV series Victoria, and was also Jack in Clique. Recently he starred as Daniel in Beecham House.