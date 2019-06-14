When is Too Old To Die Young available to stream?

The Danish auteur Nicols Winding Refn directs a dark, surreal and beautiful new series starring Miles Teller (Whiplash) as a grieving police officer who becomes a vigilante killer in a bleak, alternate Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Too Old To Die Young…

When can I watch Too Old To Die Young?

Too Old To Die Young airs on 14th June on Amazon Prime Video.

Is there a trailer for Too Old To Die Young?

Yep, you can check it out below.

What’s Too Old To Die Young about?

Nicols Winding Refn, the director behind the Ryan Gosling films Drive and Only God Forgives, has a very distinctive style, usually comprising of: beautiful shots, tacitern protagonists, graphic nudity and visceral violence.

His latest offering Too Old To Die Young ticks all those boxes, with Miles Teller (Whiplash, the Divergent series) leading the cast as Martin Jones, a reticent police detective who in his spare evenings tracks down and kills criminals who have sexually abused or else exploited people.

The ten-episode series is predictably gruesome, with Refn making full use of the neon lighting that illuminates his dark version of Los Angeles.

Who’s in the cast of Too Old To Die Young?

Miles Teller, perhaps best known for his role as an aspiring drummer in Whiplash, plays police detective-turned-vigilante Martin Jones.

Advertisement

Joining him are Jena Malone (The Hunger Games film franchise) as Diana, John Hawkes (Deadwood) as Viggo, and Nell Tiger Free (best known as Myrcella Baratheon in Game of Thrones) as Janey.