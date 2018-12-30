Olivia Colman used wet sponge to prank Emma Stone during movie sex scene

Due to be released in the New Year, historical drama The Favourite is already being touted as being one of the must-see films of 2019 – not least due to Olivia Colman’s performance as Queen Anne.

But one of the raunchier scenes will now have an added point of interest after the 44-year-old actor explained that she found a way to amuse herself while working on it with co-star Emma Stone…

Discussing the scene on The Graham Norton Show, Colman told Norton, alongside guests Keira Knightley and Nicholas Hoult, “Emma Stone was worried about me though because she had to touch me intimately under the sheets. In order to avoid finding anything you shouldn’t have found… I asked the makeup department if they had a sponge.

“I put a sponge there and I said ‘it’s alright, there’s a barrier, you’ll be fine’… It was a big wet sponge. She was going up my leg and her face was a picture when she reached it! ‘It’s alright, it’s a sponge, it’s a sponge!’”

Although that particular scene might be something of a departure, Colman is no stranger to tackling royal roles, having taken the reins from Claire Foy to play Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s epic The Crown.

“It could not be more different,” she told the Press Association.

“I find the harder is Queen Elizabeth because everyone knows what she looks like, everyone knows what she sounds like, everyone has an opinion on whether the casting is right.

“And I am loving the job, I am loving trying to play her, but I find her harder.

“The difference between the two, playing different people is what I went into this job for, that’s the whole point of being an actor, so I am having a lovely time.”