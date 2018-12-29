Olivia Colman says she initially tried to do an impression of Claire Foy when filming The Crown series 3

Olivia Colman says that she spent the first two weeks filming The Crown series 3 trying to do a Claire Foy impression, before settling into the role in her own way.

The star, appearing on Graham Norton’s NYE special ahead of the release of her new film The Favourite, told the host that she would often ask herself, “what would Claire do?” on set.

“For the first two weeks I was trying to do an impression of Claire playing the Queen,” she said. “I kept saying to myself, ‘What would Claire do?’ and channel her.” But, she has since settled into the role. “Now we are so busy I might not be doing it anything like The Queen or Claire.”

She added that she has struggled to portray the Queen’s natural stoicism, being an outwardly emotional person herself.

“If someone says something sad I can’t help myself and start crying, which is not what The Queen does, so they film quite a lot of the back of my head on those days,” she said. “They’ve come up with a trick. They give me an earpiece and play the Shipping Forecast to me. So, I just tune into that and try not to listen to my fellow actors. It helped enormously.”

Colman is currently filming the third and fourth seasons of the Netflix drama alongside an entirely new cast, which includes Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. The new set of episodes will span 1964-1976.

The Crown series 3 is set to be released on Netflix in 2019