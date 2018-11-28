The Graham Norton Show to broadcast Mary Poppins special this Christmas

A special Mary Poppins edition of The Graham Norton Show is coming to BBC1 this Christmas.

The 21st December edition of the hit chat show is set to focus almost entirely on the cast of new Poppins sequel Mary Poppins Returns.

Frankly, the line-up is practically perfect in every way, featuring the new Mary herself, Emily Blunt, alongside Hamilton maestro Lin-Manuel Miranda and grown-up Banks children Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer.

While Blunt’s been on the show before, it’ll be a first for Miranda, Whishaw and Mortimer, making it even more of a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious night on Graham’s massive sofa.

Boy George and Culture Club are providing the music, but if there’s not at least ONE rendition of Feed the Birds or Chim-Chim-Chiree, we’re rioting.

If you’ve got Lin-Manuel Miranda there, you’ve got to make him sing. It’s just the law.

The Graham Norton Show continues on BBC1 on Fridays at 10.35pm