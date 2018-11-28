Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. The Graham Norton Show to broadcast Mary Poppins special this Christmas

The Graham Norton Show to broadcast Mary Poppins special this Christmas

It’s a truly supercalifragilisticexpialidocious line-up

Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins with Graham Norton (Disney, BBC)

A special Mary Poppins edition of The Graham Norton Show is coming to BBC1 this Christmas.

Advertisement

The 21st December edition of the hit chat show is set to focus almost entirely on the cast of new Poppins sequel Mary Poppins Returns.

Frankly, the line-up is practically perfect in every way, featuring the new Mary herself, Emily Blunt, alongside Hamilton maestro Lin-Manuel Miranda and grown-up Banks children Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer.

While Blunt’s been on the show before, it’ll be a first for Miranda, Whishaw and Mortimer, making it even more of a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious night on Graham’s massive sofa.

Boy George and Culture Club are providing the music, but if there’s not at least ONE rendition of Feed the Birds or Chim-Chim-Chiree, we’re rioting.

If you’ve got Lin-Manuel Miranda there, you’ve got to make him sing. It’s just the law.

Advertisement

The Graham Norton Show continues on BBC1 on Fridays at 10.35pm

Tags

All about Mary Poppins Returns

Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins with Graham Norton (Disney, BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jason Momoa in Aquaman (Warner Bros, HF)

“It’s big and bonkers”: the first reactions to Jason Momoa’s Aquaman have arrived

Screenshot 2018-11-14 at 11.50.15

Lin Manuel Miranda ‘raps’ in Mary Poppins Returns – but can he nail the bad British accent?

Mary Poppins Returns (trailer screenshot, EH)

The magic is revealed in new footage for Mary Poppins Returns

Donald Sutherland in Trust

Meet the cast of BBC2’s Getty kidnapping drama Trust