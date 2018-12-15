When is the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final?

What time is the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final on TV?

The Strictly Grand Final will air on Saturday 15th December at 6.30pm on BBC1.

How is the Strictly winner decided?

Unlike throughout the rest of the competition, the ultimate winner of Strictly is all down to the viewers’ votes.

During the rest of the series, viewer votes are combined with the judges’ scores to determine which celebrities placed where on the leaderboard.

Although judges Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli will still score all of the dances in the Strictly final, it will be for guidance only. In the final, who takes home that Glitterball trophy is solely down to viewers. Who’s favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2018? Well, if the vote this Saturday goes the same way as this RadioTimes.com poll, then Joe Sugg and Diane Buswell will be lifting the Strictly Glitterball trophy. The couple came out top in the vote asking who should win out of the four remaining couples. However, current bookies’ favourites Stacey Dooley and Kevon Clifton weren’t far behind… Check out the full results here.

However, they aren’t gone for good just yet. As is Strictly tradition, the class of 2018 will be returning to the final for one last celebratory group performance. Who’s performing at the Strictly final? Guesting on the final of Strictly’s sixteenth season will be Michael Bublé, who will sing a song from his fourth UK Number 1 album Love.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday nights on BBC1