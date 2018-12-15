Who's out of Strictly Come Dancing 2018? The full list of eliminated celebrities and professional dancers
Here are all of the couples who have already left the Ballroom and had to say goodbye to their chances of Glitterball glory
As the weeks on Strictly Come Dancing go by, so the number of celebrity contestants will get smaller and smaller.
Although everyone wants to get their mitts on that Glitterball trophy, sadly it will stay tantalisingly out of reach for 14 of the 15 celebs as they face dance-offs and leave the show week by week.
Here's the full list of celebrities who had to wave goodbye to the ballroom and have already been eliminated from Strictly this year:
Week 12: Lauren Steadman
Which Strictly professional was Lauren paired with? AJ Pritchard
Who did they lose the dance off to? Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev
Week 11: Charles Venn
Which Strictly professional was Charles paired with? Karen Clifton
Who did they lose the dance off to? Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev