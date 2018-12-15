Here's the full list of celebrities who had to wave goodbye to the ballroom and have already been eliminated from Strictly this year:

Week 12: Lauren Steadman

Which Strictly professional was Lauren paired with? AJ Pritchard

Who did they lose the dance off to? Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev

Week 11: Charles Venn

Which Strictly professional was Charles paired with? Karen Clifton

Who did they lose the dance off to? Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev