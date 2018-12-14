When is the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final?

The Strictly Grand Final will air on Saturday 15th December at 6.30pm on BBC1.

Who are the Strictly 2018 finalists?

A total of 15 celebrities started a Strictly journey this year, but now just four couples remain…

How many dances are the celebrities performing in the Strictly final?

Every couple will perform three different routines in the last show: a ‘Judges’ Pick’ – one performance from the series that the judges select – their own ‘Favourite Dance’ – the couple’s favourite routine from the series, and finally the ‘Showdance’.

What songs and dances will the finalists be performing on Saturday?

The Favourite Dance won’t be revealed until the night itself – but check out the Judges’ Pick and Showdance choices below…

Ashley and Pasha

Judges’ Pick: Salsa – (I’ve Had The) Time of My Life by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

Showdance: Keeping Your Head Up by Birdy

Stacey and Kevin

Judges’ Pick: Foxtrot – High Ho Silver Lining by Jeff Beck

Showdance: Land of a Thousand Dances by Jessica Mauboy

Faye and Giovanni

Judges’ Pick: Viennese Waltz – It’s a Man’s World by Seal

Showdance: Lullaby of Broadway by Various Artists

Joe and Dianne

Judges’ Pick: Paso Doble – Pompeii by Bastille

Showdance: I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor by Arctic Monkeys