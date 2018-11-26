Who is Maurice the cabbie in EastEnders? All you need to know about The Bill legend Eric Richard

EastEnders‘ Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) gets a blast from the past on Monday 26 November when she meets ex-taxi driver Maurice, an old Hackney carriage colleague of her late father Charlie.

Advertisement

With Kat in the middle of cabbie training ‘the knowledge’, she heads to her dad’s old taxi tea hut and strikes up a conversation with Tony, a friend of the Slater patriarch who took her on a tour of some of his old haunts. While at a pub they meet another fellow cab driver Maurice, who delivers a shocking bombshell about Charlie to a reeling Kat…

Who did Eric Richard play in The Bill?

Playing the guest role of Maurice is something of a TV legend – Eric Richard, best known as Sergeant Bob Cryer in ITV’s beloved police procedural drama The Bill. Richard spent 20 years as the veteran copper from the very first episode in 1984 and remained as a regular until 2001 when he was forced into retirement after getting accidentally shot by young protege PC Dale Smith (future Casualty and Holby City star Alex Walkinshaw).

Cryer made several return visits to Sun Hill nick over the next few years as a recurring character until his final appearance in 2004, six years before the show’s cancellation. A mainstay of the hit London-based crime show, Bob Cryer was a solid, reliable officer, a salt-of-the-earth, firm-but-fair type who was always calm under pressure and acted as a mentor to his colleagues.

As well his most famous role, Cryer, now 78, has numerous screen and theatre credits to his name, having turned up in the likes of Victoria Wood: As Seen on TV, Open All Hours and Shoestring. More recently he starred in the Oscar-winning short film Stutterer and – albeit briefly – in Kenneth Branagh’s war epic Dunkirk – credited as ‘Man at Railway Window’ if you’re wondering…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.