Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) and Maggie Driscoll (Pauline McLynn) are at danger of falling to their death in Coronation Street after a dramatic confrontation.

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The clock is ticking on one Weatherfield resident's time on the cobbles, ahead of Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) finding a dead body in tomorrow's episode.

Today's instalment kicked off with Megan being dragged out of the Viaduct Bistro van, having been kidnapped by vengeful Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) and the Battersby sisters, Toyah (Georgia Taylor) and Leanne (Jane Danson).

They wanted her to confess to abusing teenager Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale), though she remained adamant that it was all a figment of his imagination and that nothing untoward had happened. Eva reassured her that she could leave, change her identity and find a new job, though she'd always find a way to come back and haunt her.

Megan thought she had the upper hand, trying to drive a wedge between the sisters by revealing that Leanne had discussed Toyah's troubled marriage to Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) and that she was responsible for his death.

Could Maggie Driscoll (Pauline McLynn) kill Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon)? ITV

Furious with her words, and despite being the only one trying to retain some order during the argument, Toyah lashed out towards Megan and bloodied her nose.

She then charged out of the salon flat, determined to report the assault. DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) was otherwise preoccupied and didn't listen to her concerns, as he'd just discovered that Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) had been tormenting Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce).

As she headed down the ginnel, Megan overheard an intriguing conversation that Maggie was having with former daughter-in-law Melanie.

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It was apparent that Melanie kept in touch with her brother-in-law Finlay, and he'd detailed the moment that Maggie killed her husband Alan by pushing him down a staircase. Megan listened intently, recording every last moment of the uncomfortable conversation.

When Melanie left, Megan presented herself and initially pretended to help an upset Maggie. However, things quickly turned sour and Megan made it clear that she knew Maggie was a killer.

Before Maggie had opportunity to chip in her side of the story, son Ben (Aaron McCusker) called her inside of the Rovers. She had to abandon Megan, and witnessed Eva and Leanne being apprehended by the police.

Or perhaps Megan pushes Maggie off the precinct walkway? ITV

Later that night, Maggie headed to the precinct to confront Megan - who seemed to be about to make a quick dash away from Manchester. She insisted that the recording be deleted, and said that she knew that Megan had lied about losing her baby and that she'd actually had an abortion.

Megan walked away, but Maggie certainly wasn't going to give up without a fight. A door slammed, and it became apparent that their scuffle will continue in tomorrow's climatic episode.

Will one of them fall from the precinct walkway?

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Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm and from 7am on ITVX.

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