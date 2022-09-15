The character's trial had finally arrived, and various characters took the stand in court as Toyah's fate hung in the balance . First up was Imran's business partner, Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson), who explained that shortly before Imran died, he heard Toyah telling sister Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) that she would kill Imran if he was lying to her again.

Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) came to terms with her guilt in tonight's Coronation Street , as she discussed her role in the death of late husband Imran (Charlie de Melo) .

Toyah's defence lawyer pointed out that plenty of people will have used a statement like that as a mere turn of phrase - and Adam was forced to agree. A nervous Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) also had to speak out, with her original statement to the police revealing that Imran had promised to tell Toyah about his lies over Abi Webster (Sally Carman).

Aware that would only help to incriminate Toyah, Kelly was jittery on the stand as she confirmed her previous words. During a break, Toyah told her barrister that she had begun a relationship with her ex, Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) - leaving out the fact that Toyah had also confessed her crime to him.

Will Toyah be heading to prison for murder? ITV

The lawyer pointed out the obvious - that there would now be a question of whether Toyah had been seeing another man behind Imran's back, giving her another possible motive for killing him. Later, Imran's mother Saira (Kim Vithana) stood in the witness box, telling the court that she had seen Toyah kissing Spider and she knew that her daughter-in-law had killed Imran.

But she was discredited when she had to admit that she barely knew Toyah, and that Imran had not seen his mother in years by his own choice. Toyah then decided to take the stand, despite Leanne having earlier warned the barrister that this was a bad idea.

All eyes were on Toyah as viewers wondered whether she would confess in front of the jury. But ultimately, she chose to keep to her original story a secret by lying. Toyah's emotions were genuine, though, as she declared that she never meant to kill Imran.

As she and Leanne returned home, Toyah was resigned as Leanne tried to support her. But, knowing that she had caused Imran's death in a moment of rage behind the wheel of the car, Toyah explained that she would be living with that guilt forever. So, whatever the verdict, Toyah accepted that she would never truly be free.

But what will the jury decide?

