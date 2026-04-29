Simon May's theme tune to EastEnders is one of the most recognisable compositions in British music history.

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In fact, during a 2008 poll by PRS for Music, it was voted as more of an earworm than the national anthem.

May was approached by creators Julia Smith and Tony Holland in 1984 to write the tune, originally opting for a more edgy piece that reflected the serial's apparent grittiness. This was vetoed, and a new piece that would "bring people in from the kitchen or garden" was chosen instead.

He also crafted a "romantic pre-empt", which could be used in place of the traditional drum beats to conclude an episode. Named Julia's Theme, in tribute to Smith, it features several slow piano buildups that can allow for it to be cut at any given point.

It has become synonymous with the tragic, heartwarming, tender or emotional moments from the BBC soap's 41-year history, with fans often speculating which moment will be awarded the treatment.

Here, as it is used once more in the soap, Radio Times looks back at all 76 times Julia's Theme has been used, plus the alternative arrangements we've heard from time to time.

Every time EastEnders has used Julia's Theme...

1. Ian cries to grandmother Lou Beale (1985)

The first use of Julia’s Theme is intended to provide an emotional backing to this sweet family scene between a teenage Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and his steely grandmother, Lou Beale (Anna Wing). Fitting that Ian is the first to get the theme, and he is the longest-running character in the show's history.

2. Sue Osman breaks down to her husband Ali after the death of their son (1985)

A heartbreaking moment for original cafe owners Sue (Sandy Ratcliff) and Ali Osman (Nejdet Salih), who discovered their son Hassan had died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

3. Sue Osman holds baby Annie Smith (1985)

Having recently suffered the devastating loss of baby Hassan, Sue holds the infant Annie, daughter of Mary ‘The Punk’ Smith (Linda Davidson).

4. Den Watts and Michelle Fowler hide the paternity of her unborn baby (1985)

Michelle Fowler (Susan Tully) was awarded several Julia's Themes in the '80s. BBC PUBLIC SERVICE

EastEnders’ first big mystery surrounded Michelle Fowler’s (Susan Tully) baby daddy, and while the local landlord impregnating his teenage daughter’s schoolmate would be deeply controversial by today’s standards, the producers of 1985 thought it warranted a Julia’s Theme.

The pair met at the canal, with the arrival of Roly the dog cementing to viewers that Den Watts (Leslie Grantham) was Michelle's secret fella.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

5. Pauline Fowler has a heart-to-heart with son Mark on Southend Beach (1985)

An emotional reunion occurs between Pauline (Wendy Richard) and her errant son, Mark Fowler (David Scarboro), on the beach of Southend in Essex after he spent much time away from Walford.

6. Lofty Holloway asks Michelle Fowler to marry him (1986)

Michelle’s saga continues as barman Lofty Holloway (Tom Watt) pops the question to her.

7. Michelle Fowler agrees to marry Lofty Holloway (1986)

After a long and complicated road, Michelle finally agreed to marry softie Lofty Holloway in search of a simple family life.

8. Lofty Holloway and Michelle Fowler share a kiss (1986)

Perhaps by this point, Julia’s Theme should’ve been renamed Michelle’s Theme.

9. Sue Osman tells Michelle Fowler that she's had a false pregnancy (1986)

Another tragic time for Sue as she reveals to Michelle that she has experienced a false pregnancy in her difficult journey with motherhood.

10. Den Watts wishes Michelle Fowler good luck for her wedding the next day (1986)

Like most soap weddings, this one didn’t go to plan, and Den’s brief encounter with Michelle on the eve of her wedding led to her jilting poor Lofty at the altar the following day.

11. Arthur Fowler returns from prison (1987)

Having stolen the local charity money and suffered a nervous breakdown, Arthur (Bill Treacher) spent a spell in prison but finally came home and was reunited with his family.

12. Dot Cotton and Ethel Skinner reminisce about the war (1987)

Ethel Skinner (Gretchen Franklin) and Dot Cotton (June Brown) remember the war in a special two-hander episode. BBC

While caring for baby Vicki, the Walford pensioners reflect on their very different experiences of wartime Britain in this two-hander episode.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

13. Magda Czajkowski asks Simon Wicks to move in with her (1987)

Spirited caterer Magda (Kathryn Apanowicz) solidified her new romance with roguish Wicksy (Nick Berry) by asking him to move in with her - shame it wouldn’t last long.

14. Arthur Fowler turns down Christine Hewitt... but kisses her goodbye (1992)

Arthur should’ve known better than to pursue an adulterous relationship with his gardening assistant, Mrs Hewitt (Elizabeth Power).

15. Mark Fowler takes Mandy Salter back to his family home for Christmas dinner (1992)

In a touching end to the Christmas Day episode from 1992, an empathetic Mark (now Todd Carty) took troubled teen Mandy Salter (Nicola Stapleton) back to an incredibly crowded but joyous festive scene at the Fowler house.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

16. Pauline Fowler and Pat Butcher have a heart-to-heart after Pat ran over and killed a girl (1993)

It was an eventful Christmas for Pat (Pam St Clement), who was drink-driving in her cab and took the life of a girl named Stephanie. Here she unloaded her feelings to her former sister-in-law, Pauline.

17. Nigel Bates tells stepdaughter Clare that her mother Debbie has died (1995)

One of the most heartbreaking scenes in EastEnders history. BBC

In one of EastEnders’ most tearjerking scenes, from a distance we see Nigel (Paul Bradley) sit his stepdaughter Clare (Gemma Bissix) down on a park bench and break the news to her that her mum Debbie has died in a traffic accident, and she collapses into his arms.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

18. Pauline Fowler walks away from husband Arthur's grave after his funeral (1996)

A sad farewell to the Fowler patriarch, who died from a brain haemorrhage sustained during a prison riot. Arthur was recently remembered by Ian Beale, who explained the reasoning behind his bench in the Square Gardens to Bea Pollard (Ronni Ancona).

19. Cindy Beale flees with her sons Steven and Peter (1996)

Having endured a tortured marriage to Ian Beale and having cheated on him multiple times, Cindy (Michelle Collins) fled the UK with help from lover David Wicks (Michael French) and Barry Evans (Shaun Williamson) but was forced to leave daughter Lucy behind as she fled on a train for a new life in Italy.

20. Grant, Courtney and Peggy Mitchell scatter Tiffany's ashes (1999)

Heading to the Sussex coast in Peacehaven, Grant (Ross Kemp) and Peggy Mitchell (Barbara Windsor) take baby Courtney to say a final farewell to her mother Tiffany following her tragic death in a traffic collision on New Year’s Eve.

21. Bianca Butcher tearfully departs Walford for Manchester with son Liam Butcher (1999)

Though this use of the theme marked Bianca's (Patsy Palmer) and Liam’s exits, the camera focuses in on poor Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen), left to consider a life without his wife and son.

22. Frank and Peggy Butcher vow to fight Dan Sullivan for the Queen Vic (2000)

Despite having lost a huge share of the Queen Victoria pub thanks to her son Phil (Steve McFadden), Peggy vows to put up a fight against the hard-nosed Dan Sullivan (Craig Fairbrass) alongside her husband Frank (Mike Reid).

23. Sonia Jackson breaks down after giving her child Chloe up for adoption (2000)

Fortunately for Sonia (Natalie Cassidy), she’d reunite with Chloe - now named Rebecca - just months later, and would eventually gain parental responsibility in 2005.

24. Roy and Pat Evans reconcile (2001)

After the damage inflicted by her affair with and undying love for ex-husband Frank Butcher, Pat mended her marriage with husband Roy (Tony Caunter) at last.

25. Ian Beale and Laura Dunn marry (2001)

Third time lucky for Ian, after his unions with Cindy and Mel (Tamzin Outhwaite) went down the pan. 25 years later, we know that this marriage didn’t go too smoothly either. Just two months after her divorce from the chippy owner, Laura (Hannah Waterman) tripped on one of her son Bobby’s toys on the staircase and died.

26. Jim Branning proposes to Dot Cotton (2001)

An iconic couple solidified their love in style. BBC

Atop the London Eye, Jim Branning (John Bardon) chose the moment to pop the question to a surprised but touched Dot Cotton - and she accepted as they stood together looking over London.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

27. Peggy Mitchell says goodbye to Frank Butcher in Spain (2002)

After hearing Frank’s plea for forgiveness and regrets over how their relationship ended, he asks for one final chance from Peggy. She concludes there’s too much water under the bridge, and they can never be with one another.

28. Sonia Jackson and Jamie Mitchell break up (2002)

One of Walford’s most tortured pairings, Sonia and Jamie (Jack Ryder) parted ways - but not for the final time - following a period of terrible rows and Jamie’s fling with Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan).

29. Dr Anthony Trueman proposes to Zoe Slater (2002)

If only we could’ve warned poor Zoe about how this one would turn out. Fast-forward 23 years, and their long-lost daughter Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) bludgeoned Anthony (Nicholas Bailey) over the head with a salt lamp, and Zoe was (briefly) sent to prison for the murder.

30. Little Mo Morgan returns from prison (2002)

Having served time in prison for almost killing abusive husband Trevor Morgan (Alex Ferns), the meek but steely Little Mo (Kacey Ainsworth) came back to Walford at last; however, she’d never be the same again.

31. Pauline and Martin Fowler return home after the departure of Mark (2003)

"If you love me, let me go." A tragic final scene for Mark as he told tearful mum Pauline that his HIV medication was no longer working, and this would be the last time she’d see him alive. Just months later, news would reach Albert Square that he’d passed away following complications from AIDS.

32. Alfie Moon and Kat Slater walk away together after she jilts Andy Hunter at the altar (2003)

Kat finally got her 'Man in the Moon'. BBC

With Alfie (Shane Richie) having interrupted her wedding to gangster Andy Hunter (Michael Higgs), Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) walked out of the church with soulmate Alfie, and the pair headed off down the road together after committing to each other at last.

33. Zoe Slater leaves Walford for Ibiza (2005)

A fresh start for Zoe after the trauma of Den Watts's violent end, though not quite the one she expected. As we now know, she reunited with Anthony off-screen and fell pregnant with twins. Believing her daughter had died during childbirth, and that her son would have a better life without her, Zoe left behind a keyring from her Ibiza trip and ran out of the hospital.

34. Stacey Slater returns to Walford after her mother Jean's suicide attempt (2005)

Not long after she arrived in Walford, we finally saw the upsetting dynamic between put-upon carer Stacey (Lacey Turner) and her mentally unwell mother Jean (Gillian Wright) as the latter struggled with bipolar disorder. Stacey emotionally returns home and stares at a photo of her absent brother Sean Slater - but he wouldn’t be absent for long.

35. Nana Moon dies in Alfie's arms (2005)

A tragic moment for poor Alfie, who had been raised by his paternal grandmother. The two sat watching an animatronic dancing snowman, which conveniently ran out of battery as she died.

36. Grant and Courtney Mitchell leave Walford for a new life in Portugal (2006)

The end of one of his longer return stints, Grant said goodbye to Walford following the end of his marriage to scheming wife Carla (Christianne Oliveira) and the end of his affair with Jane Beale (Laurie Brett), departing for a new life in Portugal with his daughter Courtney (Megan Jossa) - and he’s been based there ever since.

37. Martin and Sonia Fowler leave Walford for Manchester with daughter Rebecca (2007)

What seemed like a definitive exit for the young Fowler clan actually just marked the end of James Alexandrou’s time as Martin. Seven years later, James Bye would take on the role.

38. Frank Butcher’s funeral (2008)

Pat Evans said a final farewell to soulmate Frank Butcher in 2008. BBC

As part of an emotional week of episodes in his honour, Frank Butcher was given a true Walford goodbye as his loved ones gathered, with soulmate Pat Evans being particularly emotional, dressed in red, and remembering some parting words he gave to her: “Take care of yourself, babe.”

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

39. Garry Hobbs and Dawn Swann leave Walford on a tugboat with her daughter Summer (2009)

Where exactly were Garry (Ricky Groves) and Dawn (Kara Tointon) heading on that boat? Wherever the destination, it wasn’t a happy one. During a brief return in 2025, he explained that they’d travelled for a while and then separated.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

40. Dot and Rachel Branning lay flowers on Bradley's grave (2010)

Following his heartbreaking death as part of the 25th anniversary live episode, Bradley was bid farewell by Walford in emotional scenes, and his step-grandmother, Dot, and mum Rachel (Pooky Quensel), laid flowers on his grave after the funeral.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

41. A secretly pregnant Amira Masood leaves Walford after learning her husband Syed is gay (2010)

Amira Masood fled Walford, secretly pregnant with her cheating husband Syed's child. BBC

A truly nightmarish situation for Amira (Preeya Kalidas), who asked Chelsea Fox (Tiana Benjamin) to keep quiet about her expectant baby after learning that her husband, Syed (Marc Elliot), was seeing Christian Clarke (John Partridge).

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

42. Stacey Branning holds her daughter Lily after giving birth (2010)

Stacey Branning holds her newborn daughter Lily in her arms. BBC

In a moment of pure joy and elation, Stacey holds her newborn daughter Lily - secretly the biological daughter of Ryan Malloy (Neil McDermott), but for now, officially, the daughter of her romance with Bradley.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

43. Syed Masood admits his feelings for Christian Clarke, and they make things official (2010)

The climax of quite a rollercoaster ride for Syed, who had been disowned by his mother and was unaware that Amira was expecting their daughter. Of course, this was only just the beginning of the drama!

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

44. Stacey Branning flees the country on a plane to Mexico with baby Lily (2010)

Stacey left Walford for a life in Mexico with her daughter Lily. BBC

Following a dramatic few years in Walford, being framed by Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) for attempted murder and confessing to killing Archie Mitchell to his daughters, Stacey fled the law on a plane for a new life in Mexico with baby Lily - but not before Max Branning (Jake Wood) confessed his love to her one last time.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

45. Charlie Slater leaves Walford by train (2011)

An unusual exit, as you’d have thought the black cab driver (played by Derek Martin) might have used his trusty taxi to head to his daughter Lynne’s house.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

46. Phil Mitchell and Shirley Carter leave for their honeymoon together after deciding not to marry (2011)

Phil Mitchell and Shirley Carter chose love but not marriage. BBC

After a wedding day that ended in the pair deciding marriage was not for them, Shirley (Linda Henry) and Phil's loved ones waved them off as they drove off, not ‘just married’.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

47. Kat and Alfie Moon are reunited with son Tommy following his kidnapping by Ronnie Branning (2011)

Kat and Alfie were reunited with baby Tommy after the controversial baby swap storyline. BBC

A fitting use of the music following a particularly harrowing storyline. Ronnie Mitchell’s son James had died from SIDS, and in a moment of panic, she’d swapped the child with Tommy. After Ronnie (Samantha Womack) finally confessed to her crime, Kat and Alfie were joyfully reunited with their son.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

48. Jane Beale leaves Walford after the end of her marriage to Ian (2011)

After the trials and tribulations of recent years, including Ian’s fling with Glenda Mitchell and her fight to become the mother to a baby, Jane and Ian’s marriage came to an end, and Jane walked out of Walford for escape.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

49. Jim Branning moves into a care home (2011)

Following actor John Bardon’s stroke in 2008, the illness was written into the soap for Jim. Bardon’s retirement meant that Jim moved permanently into a care home three years later, in sad scenes for his family.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

50. Ricky Butcher leaves Walford after a goodbye to his family (2012)

After an ill-advised case of adultery with former flame Mandy Salter, Ricky Butcher left Walford for a new job away from his heartbroken wife Bianca, who rejected him for the final time.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

51. Zainab Khan departs Walford with son Kamil Masood for Pakistan (2013)

A tearful Zainab Khan left Walford for good. BBC

A painful exit for one of EastEnders’ most formidable characters, played by Nina Wadia. She realised that her reconciliation with husband Masood was never going to work, and moved away. Come back soon, Zainab!

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

52. Jean Slater leaves Albert Square to live with husband Ollie Walters in Brighton (2013)

Unlucky Jean Slater found family, friends and a new identity for herself in Walford, but chose to leave it all behind for love in the shape of kind Ollie (Tony O'Callaghan). She’d be back a few years later when it all went wrong.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

53. David Wicks leaves Walford after his split from Carol Jackson (2014)

The childhood sweethearts' relationship broke down following a botched wedding and his subsequent heart attack. By the time he returned, Carol (Lindsey Coulson) had long since departed and ultimately decided that they would never work.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

54. Peter Beale and pregnant Lauren Branning leave Walford for New Zealand (2015)

Lauren and Peter got a happy ever after - for now... BBC

After discovering the truth about who killed Lucy Beale, Peter and Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) got a happy ending as they left Walford together via the tube station and were revealed to be expecting their first child, later named Louie Beale. This was the final appearance of Ben Hardy in the role of Peter.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

55. Kat and Alfie Moon leave Walford with their children for a new life in Spain (2015)

This exit resulted in us getting the utterly bizarre Irish spin-off series Redwater, which, according to current executive producer Ben Wadey, exists in a ‘parallel universe’. Interesting!

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

56. Carol Jackson rides out of Walford (2015)

Carol rode out of Walford ready for a new adventure. BBC

Following her successful treatment for breast cancer and the heartache of her split with David, long-suffering Carol left Walford for a new adventure on the back of a motorcycle.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

57. Charlie Slater dies (2016)

Kat broke down in tears as she said one final “Goodnight” to father Charlie, who had died following a heart attack.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

58. Shabnam Masood leaves Walford with her daughter Jade Green (2016)

After the discovery that husband Kush (Davood Ghadami) fathered a child with her friend Stacey and after securing guardianship of her long-lost biological child Jade (Amaya Edward), Shabnam (Rakhee Thakrar) left Walford and a heartbroken Kush behind.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

59. Les and Pam Coker walk home after getting justice for their murdered grandson, Paul (2016)

A bittersweet moment for the Cokers, played to perfection by Lin Blakely and Roger Sloman, who lost their grandson Paul in a vicious, homophobic attack while he was on a night out with boyfriend Ben Mitchell (then Harry Reid).

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

60. Masood Ahmed leaves Walford with son Kamil Masood bound for Pakistan (2016)

After the rest of his family left Walford and romantic opportunities dried up, Masood (Nitin Ganatra) decided to start afresh in Pakistan with his son Kamil. He’d be back in a couple of years!

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

61. Lauren Branning leaves Walford and boyfriend Josh Hemmings behind (2018)

As we said goodbye to one Branning sister, another one decided that it was time to move on. Following her sister Abi's funeral, Lauren left Walford with her son, Louie and ended her romance with Josh Hemmings (Eddie Eyre). Fortunately, Lauren wasn’t away for too long, and it’s difficult to imagine the Square without her these days.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

62. Dr Harold Legg dies with Dot Branning at his bedside (2019)

Dr Legg passed away in a sad moment from 2019. BBC

Dr Legg (Leonard Fenton) said an emotional goodbye to close friend Dot Branning when he finally passed away in February 2019, almost 39 years to the day of his first appearance.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

63. Iconic Walford residents light memorial candles following Dr Harold Legg's funeral (2019)

Following the death of Albert Square’s OG GP, Dot was joined by Lofty and Mary the Punk to remember him outside the house that was once home to his surgery.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

64. Max Branning leaves Walford (2021)

After placing his granddaughter, Abi Branning Jr., in the care of his ex-wife Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) and her husband Stuart (Ricky Champ), Max tearfully left Walford after failing to win the heart of Linda Carter (Kellie Bright). He returned to Walford last year.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

65. Mick Carter and his family walk away from court following the sentencing of his abuser, Katy Lewis (2021)

Another bittersweet moment, which gained a ‘Julias’ Theme’, and an opportunity for Mick (Danny Dyer) to get some closure following the childhood abuse he experienced at the hands of Katy (Simone Lahbib).

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

66. Tiffany Butcher-Baker emotionally leaves Walford (2021)

After the end of her marriage to Keegan (Zack Morris), an emotional Tiff (Maisie Smith) decided to leave the Square behind and left with her older brother Liam (Alfie Deegan) to live with dad Ricky in Germany.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

67. Keegan and Tiffany Butcher-Baker leave Walford for Germany after reconciling (2022)

The Butcher-Bakers leave Walford behind. BBC

Butcher, Baker, tearjerker maker? A new beginning for this young couple warranted the only use of Julia’s Theme in 2022.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

68. The sun rises on Walford after the death of Lola Pearce-Brown (2023)

The sun rises on a forever changed Walford. BBC

In one of the most tear-jerking instalments of recent memory, Lola Pearce-Brown’s life peacefully came to a close following her brain tumour diagnosis and a fox, symbolically representing Lola (Danielle Harold), was seen passing through Walford as the sun rose on Albert Square.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

69. Karen Taylor flees Walford with Mitch and Bailey Baker, Mia and Mackenzie Atkins (2023)

Despite this seeming like the last time we’d ever see Karen (Lorraine Stanley), she returned to Albert Square just months later following the death of her son, Keanu. We won't ask how she managed to get daughter Chantelle's memorial tree on a flight.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

70. Whitney Dean leaves Walford behind with her children (2024)

After 15 years of heartache, Whitney (Shona McGarty) departed Walford on a bus with baby daughter Dolly and foster daughter Britney Wainwright (Lola Campbell) after she explosively jilted cheating fiancé Zack Hudson (James Farrar) at the altar. The scenes mirrored her arrival, with Britney even wearing a similar outfit.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

71. Suki and Eve Panesar-Unwin bask in Nish Panesar’s demise as they lie in hospital (2025)

Sukeve survived evil Nish! BBC

The BBC soap’s first sapphic wedding finally got a happy ending, as Sukeve (Balvinder Sopal and Heather Peace) realised that Nish’s death meant their ordeal was finally over.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

72. Martin Fowler dies in the arms of Stacey Slater (2025)

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The explosive 40th anniversary week ended with the death of EastEnders’ firstborn son, Martin Fowler, after he was injured saving true love and ex-wife Stacey Slater following an explosion in the Queen Victoria pub.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

73. Phil Mitchell returns home with his loved ones after a stay in a mental health unit (2025)

Phil Mitchell truly sees that life is worth living. BBC

A turbulent few months for Phil concluded with him finding closure at his parents’ graveside alongside best pal Nigel, cousin Billy (Perry Fenwick), friend Linda and granddaughter Lexi (Isabella Brown).

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

74. Martin Fowler is laid to rest (2025)

The heartbreaking funeral of Walford favourite Martin Fowler as Stacey and his friends and family said a sad farewell to Martin.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

75. Sonia Fowler and Bianca Jackson leave Walford for Bali with Bex and Julia Fowler (2025)

What an exit. Sonia gave us one last blast on her trumpet as she and Bianca were wheeled out of Walford in the back of a boat en route to Bali.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

76. Nigel Bates passes away (2026)

Following a long and difficult journey with young-onset dementia, Nigel Bates dies in hospital, and his wife Julie (Karen Henthorn) and his best friend Phil embrace in grief at their loss.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

Alternative EastEnders Themes

Kathy's Theme (1998)

Kathy leaves Walford for South Africa in 1998. BBC

In April 1998, a special version of the theme tune - which was somewhat reminiscent of the 'jazzy' version which had debuted five years earlier - accompanied Kathy Mitchell's move to South Africa.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

Later in the month, a new beginning dawned for the Bates family, leaving viewers wondering whether we’d ever see the clan again. Of course, Clare would return a decade later, while Paul Bradley and Karen Henthorn have reprised their Nigel and Julie roles in recent years.

'Kathy's Theme', as the music has been affectionately dubbed, was used in this instance too.

Peggy's Theme (2010-)

Peggy walked away, head held high, like a queen! BBC

There's nobody more deserving than Peggy Mitchell. For the matriarch's exit in 2010, Simon May took to his piano to craft the music.

Playing out as she took one final look at her beloved Queen Victoria pub, this wouldn't be the last time we heard the music.

On occasion, it has replaced Julia's Theme, such as following Ronnie Mitchell's imprisonment, before a fireworks display during the 30th anniversary live episode, and also during Peggy's definitive departure in 2016.

Pat's Theme (2012)

A more solemn version of the theme aired during Pat Evans' emotional final episode on 1st January 2012.

It was accompanied by the screen fading to black and was also released commercially by Simon May.

Jubilee Theme (2022)

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2022 was a special year for the BBC soap as the Platinum Jubilee was celebrated for Queen Elizabeth II and her then-heir Charles, Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, paid a visit to the set.

Dot's Theme (2022)

This was a special theme created to commemorate the passing of actress June Brown and the end of Dot Branning's time on this mortal coil.

You can watch this episode on BBC iPlayer here.

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