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All 76 times EastEnders has used emotional Julia's Theme - from Ian Beale's tears to Nigel Bates's death
The tears flow when this classic theme from Simon May replaces the traditional doof doof...
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Published: Wednesday, 29 April 2026 at 7:17 pm
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