Bafta Film Awards 2019 – When is the ceremony, how can I watch and who might win?

Hollywood’s biggest stars cross the Atlantic once again for the annual Bafta Film Awards in London.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony, including who’s hosting, who’s nominated, and how to watch.

When are the Baftas on TV?

The British Academy Film Awards 2019 will take place in London on Sunday 10th February, starting at 7pm.

How can I watch the Bafta Film Awards?

There’s been no confirmation yet, but it’s likely that the awards ceremony will be aired on BBC1.

Can I watch online?

It’s likely that UK viewers will be able to watch the show on BBC iPlayer.

Who’s hosting the awards ceremony?

Last year Joanna Lumley hosted the Bafta film awards — could the Ab Fab actress return to present?

Who are the favourites to win?

Mr. Robot actor Rami Malek, who plays Freddie Mercury in Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, is likely to receive a Best Actor nod, while Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut A Star is Born, starring Lady Gaga, is certainly a contender for Best Picture and Best Director.

Elsewhere Black Panther, the Neil Armstrong space biopic First Man starring Ryan Reynolds, and the surreal period black comedy The Favourite, starring Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone and Olivia Colman, are all expected to receive Oscar nods.