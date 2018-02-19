From behind the scenes at Bafta 2018, here are the ceremony's most memorable moments...

1. Joanna Lumley pulled off an absolutely fabulous opening

After engaging in a series of cleverly edited phone calls with the stars of the nominated films, Lumley applied a spot of lippy and took to the stage.

2. Daniel Kaluuya fist-bumped his Rising Star pal on the way to the stage

Kaluuya and Timothee Chalamet were both nominated for Rising Star and Best Actor, but there was clearly no animosity between them. In fact, Kaluuya took time to fist-bump the Call Me By Your Name star before collecting his award.

3. And then dedicated his award to his mum

The EE Rising Star Award winner said he'd "blanked" on stage before delivering a charming speech about those who had supported him and thanking those who donated to the arts for helping to fund his career.

"I am a product of arts funding with the united kingdom, I’d like to thank people that financially support that," Kaluuya said before sharing a few wonderful words about his mum.

"You break all the rules – levels. My mum is the reason, mum, you’re the reason why I started, you’re the reason why I’m here and you’re the reason why I keep going. Love. Peace. Let’s get it."

4. Celia Imrie missed her cue

You might have missed it on the live broadcast but the actress, who was presenting the award for Outstanding Contribution to the National Film and Television School, was nowhere to be found when her name was called. She toddled out a few seconds later, telling host Joanna Lumley that she'd been sipping champagne backstage.

Celia Imrie at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2018 (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Flawless.

5. Timothee Chalamet proved he's the perfect gentleman

When Call Me By Your name won Best Adapted Screenplay, Chalamet left his seat to help screenwriter James Ivory make his way to the stage.

The internet swooned collectively.

6. Sam Rockwell dedicated his award to Alan Rickman

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri star Sam Rockwell scooped the award for Best Supporting Actor. Not content with delivering a wonderful speech about the women in his life, Rockwell then decided to thank one more person who was obviously special to him.

"This is for my pal Alan Rickman,", he said. "I’ll see you at the bar."

7. Karen Gillan screamed at "the geeks"

The Doctor Who and Guardians of The Galaxy star presented the award for Special Visual Effects alongside Kingsman star Taron Egerton and made a few jokes about the SFX artists being "geeks" who feared natural light.

Twitter made some jokes about her and Taron Egerton in return.

Now we've seen it, we can't un-see it.

8. Gemma Arterton and Lily James said a very special thank you

Lily James and Gemma Arterton at the Bafta Film Awards 2018 (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The clearly delighted duo, who had signed the Dear Sisters letter in support of the Time's Up movement, thanked the audience for “standing up for justice and equality tonight".

9. Allison Janney got very emotional

The I, Tonya actress couldn't contain her tears as she accepted her award. She soon had the crowd laughing with a heartfelt tale of a summer spent at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, though.

10. Salma Hayek almost pulled a Moonlight

"In this very important and legendary year for women, I am here to celebrate... a man" said Salma Hayek as she prepared to hand out the award for Best Actor.

The actress had a real glint in her eye as she began to read out the result, and decided to scare everyone - ala that La La Land/Moonlight Oscars mix-up - by announcing Frances McDormand as the winner instead.

Hayek laughed, revealed she was joking, and presented the award to its actual winner - Gary Oldman, for his performance as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

11. Frances McDormand supported an act of civil disobedience

"I want you to know that I stand in full solidarity with my sisters tonight in black," said McDormand as she collected her award for Best Actress. "I appreciate a well-organised act of civil disobedience."

She was really just so psyched to be there - and everybody LOVED it.

So did she, really.

12. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won ALL of the awards

It's not every film that wins Outstanding British Film AND Best Film AND Best Actress AND Best Supporting Actor AND Best Original Screenplay at the same time.

13. And Sir Ridley Scott rounded the night off with a wonderful speech

The Alien, Blade Runner and Gladiator director was commended for his brilliant speech about how he went from bottom of the class in school to one of the UK's most respected filmmakers.

Twitter was very impressed.

And utterly inspired.

The BAFTAs were held at London’s Royal Albert Hall and were hosted by Joanna Lumley. Get the full winners list here.