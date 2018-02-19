The Bafta Film Awards take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 16th February – but which of the year’s top movies will dominate the 2018 ceremony?
The Shape of Water leads the pack, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri has all the buzz and Gary Oldman looks like a shoo-in for Best Actor - but could we be in for another upset?RadioTimes.com will be behind-the-scenes at the British Academy’s star-studded ceremony, updating the list of winners as they’re announced. Stay tuned…

Advertisement

Outstanding British Film
Darkest Hour
The Death of Stalin
God’s Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER

EE Rising Star
Daniel Kaluuya -WINNER
Florence Pugh
Josh O’Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothée Chamalet

Best Film
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
Dunkirk

Best Director
Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo Del, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

More like this

Best Actor
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour - WINNER
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Best Supporting Actor
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress
Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Supporting Actress
Alison Janney, I, Tonya - WINNER
Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Outstanding Debut by a British Director, Writer or Producer
Gareth Tunley (writer/director/producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meetman (producers), The Ghoul
Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (producer), I Am Not a Witch - WINNER
Johnny Harris (writer/producer), Thomas Napper (director), Jawbone
Lucy Cohen (director), Kingdom of Us

Best Original Screenplay
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Steve Rogers, I, Tonya
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay
James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name - WINNER
Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider, The Death of Stalin
Matt Greenhalgh, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Paul King, Simon Farnaby, Paddington 2

Best Animated Film
Coco - WINNER
Loving Vincent
My Life as a Courgette

Best Cinematography
Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour
Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water
Ben Davis, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast
Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour
Jennifer Johnson, I, Tonya
Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread - WINNER
Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water

Best Original Music
Blade Runner
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water - WINNER

Best Documentary
City of Ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro - WINNER
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane

Best Film Editing
Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss, Baby Driver - WINNER
Joe Walker, Blade Runner 2049
Lee Smith, Dunkirk
Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water
Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Make Up & Hair
Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn, Blade Runner 2049
David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji, Darkest Hour - WINNER
Debora La Mia Denaver, Deruitha Lee, I, Tonya
Daniel Phillips, Victoria & Abdul
Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini, Arjen Tuiten, Wonder

Best Production Design
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Beauty and the Beast
Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola, Blade Runner 2049
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Darkest Hour
Nathan Crowley, Garry Fettis, Dunkirk
Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau, The Shape of Water - WINNER

Best Film Not in the English Language
Elle
First They Killed My Father
The Handmaiden - WINNER
Loveless
The Salesman

Best Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk - WINNER
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Special Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049 - WINNER
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes

Best British Short Film
Aamir
Cowboy Dave - WINNER
A Drowning Man
Work
Wren Boys

Best British Short Animation
Have Heart
Mamoon
Poles Apart -WINNER

Bafta Fellowship
Sir Ridley Scott

Advertisement

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award
National Film and Television School

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement