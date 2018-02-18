The Shape of Water, was the second biggest winner, taking home three awards, including Best Director for Guillermo del Toro, Production Design, and Original Music.

Sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049 and Winston Churchill biopic Darkest Hour took two awards each, with Gary Oldman named Best Actor for his portrayal of the former British Prime Minister.

Daniel Kaluuya was named EE Rising Star at the Bafta Film Awards 2018 (Getty)

Get Out and Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya was named Rising Star, while Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress for her role in I, Tonya on a night that was all about celebrating and empowering women.

The Time's Up movement was celebrated throughout the evening, both on the red carpet - where the majority of attendees wore black or sported Time's Up pins - and in the auditorium.

Bryan Cranston presented Allison Janney's BAFTA award for Best Supporting Actress (Getty)

Joanna Lumley paid tribute to the "suffragettes who laid the groundwork" in her opening monologue, while award presenters Lily James and Gemma Arterton thanked everyone in the audience for "standing up for justice and equality".

Best Supporting Actor winner Sam Rockwell praised the long-overdue discussion about women in the workplace and dedicated his award to the women in his life.

"I want you to know that I stand in full solidarity with my sisters tonight in black," said Rockwell's co-star and Best Actress winner Frances McDormand. "I appreciate a well organised act of civil disobedience."

The film's writer and director, Martin McDonagh said winning the award for Best Original Screenplay was made all the sweeter by the fact that "it's about a woman who refuses to take any shit any more played by a woman who always refuses to take any shit."

"Sometimes anger is the only way to get people to listen and to change," he added as Three Billboards picked up the award for Best Film.