In an Instagram post on Monday night, Chalamet – who stars in Allen’s forthcoming movie A Rainy Day in New York – wrote a statement saying he has learned that “a good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job” and that he does not want to profit from his work on the film.

Chalamet wrote: “This year has changed the way I see and feel about so many things; it has been a thrilling and, at times, enlightening education. I have, to this point, chosen projects from the perspective of a young actor trying to walk in the footsteps of more seasoned actors I admire.

“But I am learning that a good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job – that has become much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence.

“I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer. I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations. But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: TIME’S UP, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN.

“I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Chalamet wore a Time’s Up pin to the Golden Globes earlier this month, where he was nominated for his starring role in Luca Guadagnino’s movie Call Me By Your Name.

Mira Sorvino and Greta Gerwig (Chalamet's director in Lady Bird) have both recently expressed regret for acting in Allen’s films and Chalamet’s A Rainy Day in New York co-star Rebecca Hall apologised for starring in the new movie on Friday, announcing that she had donated her salary to Time’s Up.

Allen denies all allegations made against him.

A Rainy Day in New York is scheduled for a 2018 release, and also stars Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, Liev Schreiber and Jude Law.