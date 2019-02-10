Colman’s co-stars in The Favourite, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, are both up for Supporting Actress, Yorgos Lanthimos is in the running for best director, and the royal romp has also been named in the Best Film category – along with nominations for Outstanding British Film, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Make Up & Hair and Editing.

Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born each received seven nods, while Vice has six, BlacKkKlansman has five, and Cold War and Green Book both have four.

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Mary Poppins Returns, Mary Queen of Scots and Stan & Ollie have three nominations each.

More like this

Other British talent recognised in the nominations includes First Man’s Claire Foy for Supporting Actress and Steve Coogan for Best Actor for his role as Stan Laurel in Stan & Ollie.

The British Academy Film Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 10th February at London’s Royal Albert Hall. It will be hosted by Joanna Lumley and be broadcast on BBC1 from 9pm.

See the full list of nominees below…

BEST FILM

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM



Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody (NB Bafta has suspended Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer's nomination in this category in light of sexual abuse allegations)

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Bohemian Rhapsody

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Viola Davis (Widows)

BEST LEADING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)

Christian Bale (Vice)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Steve Coogan (Stan & Ollie)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams (Vice)

Claire Foy (First Man)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Margot Robbie (Mary Queen of Scots)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Timothée Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BlacKkKlansman – Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Wilmott

Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty

First Man – Josh Singer

If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born – Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Cold War – Janusz Glowacki, Pawel Pawlikowski

The Favourite – Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

Green Book – Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga

Roma – Alfonso Cuarón

Vice – Adam McKay

RISING STAR

Letitia Wright

Jessie Buckley

Cynthia Erivo

Lakeith Stanfield

Barry Keoghan

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

BEST DIRECTOR

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Paweł Pawlikowski (Cold War)

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Roma (Netflix)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bohemian Rhapsody

Cold War

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Apostasy – Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)

Beast – Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)

A Cambodian Spring – Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)

Pili – Leanne Welham (Writer/Director), Sophie Harman (Producer)

Ray & Liz – Richard Billingham (Writer/Director), Jacqui Davies (Producer)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Capernaum

Cold War

Dogman

Roma

Shoplifters

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Free Solo

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Star Is Born

EDITING

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Vice

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

COSTUME DESIGN

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

MAKE UP & HAIR

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Vice

SOUND

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Advertisement

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

Ready Player One