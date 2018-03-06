Although its title will only make sense to those with a working knowledge of Tower Hamlets in London’s East End, it’s a concept that instantly captures the imagination, especially with pet owners. (It’s a phonetic pun, too – “I love dogs.”) Introduced and explained up top in a lengthy illustrated lecture presented in the decorative, calligraphic style – with vertical Japanese letter forms on boards that block in the frame – our tale begins with dog overpopulation and a resulting canine flu epidemic in the invented city of Megasaki, which turns man’s best friend into his worst enemy. A dictatorial mayor (voiced by Nomura) banishes all dogs to an island that’s essentially a rubbish heap, where they must live off scraps – or, it is rumoured, each other.

We meet five such exiled pooches, typically malnourished and unkempt, with haunted expressions but maintaining a keep-deadpan-and-carry-on spirit and describing themselves as Alpha dogs: Rex (Edward Norton), Boss (Bill Murray), Duke (Jeff Goldblum), King (Bob Balaban) and nominal leader and former stray Chief (Bryan Cranston), who warns, “I bite.” Rescuing a boy pilot and ward of the mayor (Koyu Rankin) after he crashes on the scrap atoll hoping to find his own dog Spots, our quintet offers to help, and a picaresque journey ensues while the mainland sends vicious robot dogs to intervene. Throw in a groomed former show dog (Scarlett Johansson); a human American activist (Greta Gerwig) who hopes to expose mayoral corruption; a show-stealing pug (Tilda Swinton) who’s regarded as an oracle because she can interpret the TV; and an aboriginal dog (Harvey Keitel) fabled to be a cannibal, and you’ve got yourself a unique alternative universe.

It feels wholly, idiosyncratically unique, while paying affectionate homage to sources ranging from film-maker Akira Kurosawa and ukiyo-e woodblock print artist Hokusai to the children’s animations produced by Rankin/Bass (and made by Japanese artists) which will be familiar to American TV viewers in the 1960s and 70s, when Anderson was a boy. The score by Alexandre Desplat (who's just won an Oscar for The Shape of Water to go with the one he received for Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel) is admirably East-facing, with drums and woodwind ethnically sourced.

While hardly as verdant and bucolic as the Buckinghamshire-inspired setting of Mr Fox and thus potentially harder to love with its themes of disease and despotism, Isle of Dogs has a character all of its own, right down to the constant canine sneezing. Less verbose and in many cases spoken in Japanese (the dogs, we are told in a caption, have been helpfully translated into English), this is a technical and artistic marvel, fastidiously detailed and beautifully lit, with Easter eggs sufficient to support further viewings.

Will the kids appreciate its hidden political depths? I’m not sure it’s even aimed at them. It’s certainly not aimed at cat-lovers, or indeed anyone offended in advance by the idea of an eastern tradition refracted through a white, western filter, whose heroes have American accents while the Japanese characters rant in a staccato manner that almost borders on parody.

Such niggles do not rob the film of its status as a work of cinematic art; the technical tail never wags the narrative dog. Long may Anderson adhere to his own high ideals.

Isle of Dogs is released in cinemas on Friday 30th March