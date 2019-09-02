Watch now on Now TV

What We Do in the Shadows

With the TV mockumentary of the same name recently airing to critical acclaim, dig your fangs into the original hilarious horror film it was based on.

Following four centuries-old vampire roommates struggling to find their place in the millennial world, this laugh-a-minute movie from Flight of the Conchords’ Jemaine Clement and Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi is arguably the best scary comedy since Shaun of the Dead.

More like this

Watch now on Amazon Prime

Roma

Winner of three Oscars and holding a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Netflix’s Roma is not one to miss. Drawn from the childhood experiences of writer-director Alfonso Cuarón (Birdman), this storytelling triumph centres on a middle-class family's maid in Mexico City in the early 1970s. It’s a deeply personal and atmospheric work touching on domestic strife and social hierarchy.

Watch now on Netflix

Dunkirk

Although feeling like an action-packed third act the entire way through, this Second World War story is an intelligent masterpiece of a movie from Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight). With its non-linear narrative and disorienting score (courtesy of Hans Zimmer), Dunkirk perfectly captures the confusion and nail-biting tension of the 1940 Allied evacuation of France.

Stars Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance and Harry Styles (yes, the One Direction singer).

Watch now on Amazon Prime

Blade Runner 2049

A visually stunning sequel to the sci-fi noir 1982 classic, this gritty epic follows LAPD Officer K, a bioengineered android replicant played to perfection by Ryan Gosling. Although his primary mission as a 'blade runner' is to hunt down rogue replicants, K accidentally unearths a long-buried secret that could plunge society into chaos.

It’s this explosive discovery that leads him on a quest to locate Rick Deckard (once again played by Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Advertisement

Watch now on Netflix