Bafta also announced that the ceremony will include a special performance from group Cirque du Soleil, in residence at the Royal Albert Hall at the time.

Last year Lumley’s performance as host was overshadowed by an “inside joke” between herself and Jennifer Lawrence.

Lawrence was introduced on stage by awards host Lumley, who called her “the hottest actress on the planet… the ravishing Jennifer Lawrence”, to which the actress responded: “That was a bit much, but thank you, Joanna.”

After viewers were outraged by the “rude” comment, Lawrence later explained that it was an “inside joke” and that she’d been telling Lumley, in jest, to “go on and on and on about me” before she went on stage.

Advertisement

The Bafta Film Awards will take place Sunday 10th February 2019