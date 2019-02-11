We'll be updating this list as soon as the winners for each category are announced (in time with the actual ceremony, ahead of the BBC's TV broadcast), so check back to find out who gets the silverware on Sunday 10th February. It's all to play for...

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM



WINNER: The Favourite

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody (NB Bafta has suspended Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer's nomination in this category in light of sexual abuse allegations)

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Bohemian Rhapsody

BEST ANIMATED FILM

WINNER: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

PRODUCTION DESIGN

WINNER: The Favourite

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

WINNER: Roughhouse

I'm OK

Marfa

BRITISH SHORT FILM

WINNER: 73 Cows

Bachelor

The Blue Door

The Field

Wale

SOUND

WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

EDITING

WINNER: Vice

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

BEST DOCUMENTARY

WINNER: Free Solo

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

MAKE UP & HAIR

WINNER: The Favourite

Bohemian Rhapsody

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Vice

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER: Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Amy Adams (Vice)

Claire Foy (First Man)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Margot Robbie (Mary Queen of Scots)

EE RISING STAR

WINNER: Letitia Wright

Jessie Buckley

Cynthia Erivo

Lakeith Stanfield

Barry Keoghan

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

WINNER: BlacKkKlansman – Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Wilmott

Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty

First Man – Josh Singer

If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born – Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC

WINNER: A Star Is Born

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

WINNER: The Favourite – Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

Cold War – Janusz Glowacki, Pawel Pawlikowski

Green Book – Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga

Roma – Alfonso Cuarón

Vice – Adam McKay

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Timothée Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: Roma

Bohemian Rhapsody

Cold War

The Favourite

First Man

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

WINNER: Beast – Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)

Apostasy – Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)

A Cambodian Spring – Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)

Pili – Leanne Welham (Writer/Director), Sophie Harman (Producer)

Ray & Liz – Richard Billingham (Writer/Director), Jacqui Davies (Producer)

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

WINNER: Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

Ready Player One

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

WINNER: Roma

Capernaum

Cold War

Dogman

Shoplifters

COSTUME DESIGN

WINNER: The Favourite

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Bohemian Rhapsody

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

BEST DIRECTOR

WINNER: Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Paweł Pawlikowski (Cold War)

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

BEST LEADING ACTOR

WINNER: Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)

Christian Bale (Vice)

Steve Coogan (Stan & Ollie)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

WINNER: Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Viola Davis (Widows)

BEST FILM

WINNER: Roma

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

A Star Is Born

BAFTA FELLOWSHIP

Thelma Schoonmaker