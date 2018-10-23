Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. When is BBC2’s Saving Lives at Sea on TV? What channel is it on, and what’s it about?

When is BBC2’s Saving Lives at Sea on TV? What channel is it on, and what’s it about?

Everything you need to know about BBC2's documentary Saving Lives at Sea, all about Britain's lifeboat rescue teams

Joshua Edwards, Saving Lives at Sea (BBC)

BBC2’s nail-biting documentary following the men and women of the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) returns for a third series, featuring more heart-rending rescues and extraordinary bravery.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Saving Lives at Sea.

What time is Saving Lives at Sea series 3 on TV?

The first of ten episode airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC2. 

Vince Jones, Saving Lives at Sea (BBC)
Vince Jones, Saving Lives at Sea (BBC)

What’s the documentary about?

From a fisherman ensnared in his own net and dragged to the bottom of the sea in Salcombe, Devon, to a woman trapped in her car amidst a rising tide in Cumbria, no rescue is ever the same for RNLI’s brave men and women, who must battle through icy and bleak conditions to save lives.

Perhaps the most moving rescue featured involves a father and his 13-year-old son, who are reported missing after their kayaking trip near Anglesey overruns. The rescue team fears that if the pair have ended up in the freezing water, their survival chances are slim.

Advertisement

But when a member of the crew spots an upturned kayak, what follows next features extraordinary levels of courage  – and may just leave a tear in your eye.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Saving Lives at Sea

Joshua Edwards, Saving Lives at Sea (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

145628.e9f4295c-6a58-4ea2-9027-4d806f588403

Camera technology lets us clamber on board with our heroes in Saving Lives at Sea

145580.ae83f9b2-45f7-4d1c-ad00-01d806aa458d

Saving Lives at Sea: how a family day out at the beach turned into a fight for life

112508

Saving Lives at Sea will restore your faith in humanity – but might put you off sandy beaches

BRYONY KIMMINGS (CHANNEL 4)

Preview: What’s it like to be an artist in residence at a sex clinic?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more