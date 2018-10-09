Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. The top 20 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie quotes

The top 20 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie quotes

Here's a look back at some of Arnie's most memorable film quotes - expect some meaty nuggets of machismo and extreme punning

Arnold Schwarzenegger -- (Photo by: Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
1

“I’ll be back!” [The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Commando, The Running Man, Twins, Total Recall, Last Action Hero]

2

“Consider that a divorce!” [After shooting his fake wife Sharon Stone in the head – Total Recall]

3

“If it bleeds, we can kill it.” [Predator]

4

“You are one ugly motherf****r!” [After the alien predator removes its helmet – Predator]

5

“Hasta la vista, baby!” [Terminator 2: Judgment Day]

6

“I let him go.” [After dropping a man off a cliff – Commando]

7

“He had to split.” [After cutting Buzzsaw in half with his own chainsaw – The Running Man]

8

“What a hothead!” [After blowing up Fireball with his own flamethrower tank – The Running Man]

9

“What a pain in the neck.” [After strangling Sub-Zero with barbed wire – The Running Man]

10

“Here’s your Sub-Zero… now plain zero.” [See above]

11

“Let off some steam.” [After impaling Bennett on a steam pipe – Commando]

12

“Stick around.” [After pinning a man to a tree with a knife – Predator]

13

“Knock-knock.” [After smashing a door down – Predator]

14

“Come with me if you want to live.” [Terminator 2: Judgment Day]

15

“I’m not into politics, I’m into survival.” [The Running Man]

16

“What is best in life? To crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentation of their women!” [Conan the Barbarian]

17

“I eat Green Berets for breakfast. And right now, I’m very hungry!” [Commando]

18

“You’ve just been erased.” [Eraser]

19

“You’re a funny guy Sully, I like you. That’s why I’m going to kill you last.” [Commando]

20

“I lied.” [After not killing Sully last – Commando]

Advertisement

Tags

All about Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Arnold Schwarzenegger -- (Photo by: Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Arnold Schwarzenegger: I don’t need weapons training!

imagenotavailable1

He said he’d be back… Arnie returns to Hollywood

imagenotavailable1

I’ll be (hard)back! Arnold Schwarzenegger talks Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story

imagenotavailable1

Arnold Schwarzenegger to release his autobiography

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more