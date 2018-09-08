Who is new Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Luba Mushtuk?

The Russian-born dancer is already part of the Strictly family as the show's assistant choreographer

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 has introduced a number of new professional dancers for its latest series, including Russian-born star Luba Mushtuk.

Sadly, Luba has confirmed that she won’t have a celebrity partner this year, but you’ll still be able to see her taking part in the professional dances. And given that’s she’s already been a key choreographer on the show since 2016, we’re sure she’ll have her chance to shine soon.

Name: Luba Mushtuk

Age: 28

Twitter: @LubaMushtuk

Bio: The Russian-born dancer is already part of the Strictly family, but now she will join the line-up of pro dancers.

Luba Mushtuk has been an assistant choreographer for Strictly Come Dancing since 2016, contributing to a number of group routines. She was also part of the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour, and has performed on both Giovanni Pernice’s and Kevin and Karen Clifton’s tours.

Like another of the new pro dancers, Graziano Di Prima, she has also worked extensively with the international dance show Burn The Floor.

Luba is a four-time winner of the Italian Dance Championship and Italian Open Latin Show Dance champion. She was ranked second in the European 10 Dance Championships and was a finalist in the Latin European Championship.

She says: “Words cannot express how thrilled I am to do what I love most on the greatest show on earth! I am super excited and so thankful for this priceless opportunity. I can’t wait to get started as a professional dancer on Strictly… bring on the sparkle!”