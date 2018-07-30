How to vote in Love Island final

How many votes do you get? Are there phone numbers to vote for Love Island? Here's everything you need to know...

After 58 days in the villa, seven re-couplings and 38 contestants, it all comes down to this: the Love Island 2018 grand final. It’s now viewers get to decide which of the remaining couples – Dani and Jack, Kaz and Josh, Laura and Paul and Wes and Megan – walk away with the £50,000 prize.

But how do you vote? And when? And how many votes do you get? We’re here to answer all your questions…

How do I vote on Love Island?

The only way to have your say on the goings on in the villa is to download the Love Island app.

Once you’ve registered, head to the ‘vote’ tab. This is where the questions will appear – including everything from who you want to send on dates to who you want to stay on Love Island.

How long is the vote open for?

You can vote for which couple you want to win until 8.45pm tonight. However, voting is expected to re-open during the final show, so it’s probably best to watch the show live!

What are the phone numbers to vote on Love Island?

Unlike most TV reality shows, there is no phone or text voting on Love Island.

How much does it cost to vote using the app?

Voting is completely free and there’s no way to vote by phone or text, so the app is literally the only way to get involved.

How many votes will I get?

Viewers can only vote once per person or couple per device.

You can also register up to six devices per account for free voting. So get out your phone, your tablet and any other tech you have lying around in preparation for tonight’s episode.

For the full voting terms and conditions, click here

Love Island continues every day at 9pm on ITV2